Read full article on original website
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning
Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
Nearly 20,000 without power in San Antonio as Bexar County remains under Winter Storm Warning
Bexar County remains under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service until 6 a.m. Thursday.
San Antonio highway closures persist due to arctic blast, ice
Please use an alternative route.
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come
The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
Winter Storm Warning expands to Bexar County, bringing freezing temps to San Antonio
Almost every school district in Bexar County except Southside ISD has cancelled classes Tuesday.
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
mycanyonlake.com
Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County
Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
foxsanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD.
seguintoday.com
Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather
(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
Boerne begins power outage to fix ice-damaged transmission lines
The power outage began at 9 a.m.
seguintoday.com
City of Seguin, Guadalupe County offices closed today
(Seguin) – You might not want to plan on doing any city or county business. After monitoring weather conditions and speaking with the National Weather Service, both the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County on Tuesday decided to shut down its offices for today. They say all non-emergency city...
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
cpsenergy.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates
SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Comal County as Freezing Rain Moves In
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Comal County from 9 a.m. Monday until noon Wednesday. Hazardous driving conditions could impact morning and evening commutes as freezing rain moves into the area. Freezing rain could begin as early as Monday morning. Icing will be possible...
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
Comments / 0