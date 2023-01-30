ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

jambroadcasting.com

Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning

Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County

Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
seguintoday.com

Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather

(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin, Guadalupe County offices closed today

(Seguin) – You might not want to plan on doing any city or county business. After monitoring weather conditions and speaking with the National Weather Service, both the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County on Tuesday decided to shut down its offices for today. They say all non-emergency city...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
LEE COUNTY, TX
cpsenergy.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates

SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Comal County as Freezing Rain Moves In

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Comal County from 9 a.m. Monday until noon Wednesday. Hazardous driving conditions could impact morning and evening commutes as freezing rain moves into the area. Freezing rain could begin as early as Monday morning. Icing will be possible...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

