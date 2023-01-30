Read full article on original website
Embracing Our Differences exhibit vandalized on Sarasota bayfront
SARASOTA - An art exhibit at Bayfront Park organized by the Sarasota-based Embracing Our Differences nonprofit was vandalized late Tuesday evening. The vandal attacked the “Women of the Bluest Eye” piece, a work created by Donna M. Richardson from Tampa. The art was slashed, removed from the frame,...
Local orchestra called Strings Con Brio needs a rehearsal space
A rapidly growing local Sarasota orchestra called Strings Con Brio is being forced to find a new rehearsal space, and they need your help. The non-profit orchestra, which was founded in 2015, started with 8 musicians. The orchestra has grown to more than 60 players. Kenneth Bowermeister, conductor, says they...
Army Veteran receives mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch
LAKEWOOD RANCH - A veteran broke ground on a new mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch Friday morning. “You want to serve your country and you want to fight for those who can’t," said Sgt. Lucio Gaytan, who received a new home. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan and his...
Belair Mommie shares Valentine's Day gift ideas with SNN
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 - Valentine's day is upon us once again, so SNN summoned the "Belair Mommie" to help you with gift giving ideas for that special someone on that special day. Here is the "Belair Mommie" herself, Kathy Copcutt.
2023 Bradenton River Regatta contest form
The Bradenton Area River Regatta races back to the Suncoast Saturday, February 11th at the Riverwalk in Bradenton. There will be 11 winners selected. The first winner selected will win The Grand Prize, and receive a pair (2) Regatta VIP Saturday afternoon concert passes (including food and beverage and complementary beer. ( tax and gratuity are not included), two (2) official racing jackets, a one night stay at The Marriott Riverwalk in Bradenton (02/11/2023 only).
Thunder by the Bay kicks off events with 'Taste of the Thunder' tequila tasting
SARASOTA - The annual series of events leading up to Thunder by the Bay have returned to the Suncoast! And Downtown Sarasota got a taste of the thunder, with no chaser, Wednesday night!. “Tequila pairing and tasting, four course meal, four course tequila..." said Cask and Ale SRQ General Manager,...
Thunder by the Bay's 9th annual Sporting Clay Tournament
Thousands of pigeons were shot out of the sky in Nokomis Friday – but don’t worry, they were clay. Thunder by the Bay hosted their 9th Sporting Clay Tournament at Sarasota Trap Skeet and Clays. “It’s fun to get out in the open and be out with everybody...
Woodie to be HC of Bethune-Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 - A former Suncoast high school football player and coach is set to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Raymond Woodie, Jr. announced on his Twitter page that he has accepted the job at Bethune-Cookman, one of the historically black colleges and universities.
