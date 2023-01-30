ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Increases in egg prices impacting local breakfast chain

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
EUGENE, OR
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
ROSEBURG, OR
Franklin Boulevard in Eugene to see substantial changes

EUGENE, Ore. — The stretch of Franklin Boulevard from Alder Street to the I-5 exit could be seeing some substantial changes to its traffic flow by 2028. Planning originally began on the Franklin Transformation Project in 2019, with hopes of transforming the stretch of road from a primarily automobile focused roadway, to one that can be safely used by bikers, those who take the bus, and pedestrians alike.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County to hold two-day walk-in Exclusion Day immunization clinic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As School Exclusion Day approaches, Lane County Public Health is holding a two-day walk-in immunization clinic to get kids up-to-date. Children in school and child care must have up-to-date immunizations by February 15 or they may not be able to attend. Lane County Public Health...
LANE COUNTY, OR
City council approves purchase of EWEB riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — At Monday's meeting, councilors voted seven to one to purchase the EWEB riverfront property for use as Eugene's new city hall, with councilor Emily Semple being the lone no vote. The city had looked at the property before, but it didn't happen until now. So what...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon firefighters use thermal imaging camera to find, extinguish blaze

LEBANON, Ore. — A fire in a mechanics shop in Lebanon was quickly put out thanks to the help of a thermal imaging camera, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release. Firefighters arrived to the shop on Airway Road Wednesday evening to find heavy black smoke coming from the eves of a 40x60 steel building.
LEBANON, OR
4J Empower & Protect: Sextortion

The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC 16. Social media. We all know the dangers, but what happens when you think something you have sent to someone in private is shared for all the world to see. Sextortion is a growing problem even here locally and with our young people. Take a look at one woman's story and the strong message from the FBI.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene School District 4J to hold hiring fair for special educators

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene School District 4J will hold a hiring fair for special educators Saturday, the district announced in a news release. The job fair will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the 4J Education Center at 200 N. Monroe Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Food for Lane County fights hunger with grilled cheese

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Food For Lane County's 9th annual Grilled Cheese Experience is officially underway, running through the end of February. The yearly fundraising event has helped FFLC raise money to help people dealing with food insecurity, with two dollars from every purchase going to the food bank.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene Family YMCA announces 10-year contract with PeaceHealth

EUGENE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced a 10-year contract with PeaceHealth, centered on community wellness at the new YMCA location under construction at 24th and Hilyard in Eugene. The contract comes after a $1.25 million dollar donation from PeaceHealth, naming the new facility the "PeaceHealth...
EUGENE, OR
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day

EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
EUGENE, OR
Avrit's top five finish leads Ducks

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – Owen Avrit shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Southwestern Invitational Wednesday to earn his fourth top-10 finish in five tournaments this season, the UO reported. Avrit’s score helped Oregon finish fourth as a team in the opening event of the spring....
EUGENE, OR
PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
EUGENE, OR

