Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Increases in egg prices impacting local breakfast chain
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
Franklin Boulevard in Eugene to see substantial changes
EUGENE, Ore. — The stretch of Franklin Boulevard from Alder Street to the I-5 exit could be seeing some substantial changes to its traffic flow by 2028. Planning originally began on the Franklin Transformation Project in 2019, with hopes of transforming the stretch of road from a primarily automobile focused roadway, to one that can be safely used by bikers, those who take the bus, and pedestrians alike.
Lane County to hold two-day walk-in Exclusion Day immunization clinic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As School Exclusion Day approaches, Lane County Public Health is holding a two-day walk-in immunization clinic to get kids up-to-date. Children in school and child care must have up-to-date immunizations by February 15 or they may not be able to attend. Lane County Public Health...
City council approves purchase of EWEB riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — At Monday's meeting, councilors voted seven to one to purchase the EWEB riverfront property for use as Eugene's new city hall, with councilor Emily Semple being the lone no vote. The city had looked at the property before, but it didn't happen until now. So what...
Lebanon firefighters use thermal imaging camera to find, extinguish blaze
LEBANON, Ore. — A fire in a mechanics shop in Lebanon was quickly put out thanks to the help of a thermal imaging camera, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release. Firefighters arrived to the shop on Airway Road Wednesday evening to find heavy black smoke coming from the eves of a 40x60 steel building.
4J Empower & Protect: Sextortion
The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC 16. Social media. We all know the dangers, but what happens when you think something you have sent to someone in private is shared for all the world to see. Sextortion is a growing problem even here locally and with our young people. Take a look at one woman's story and the strong message from the FBI.
12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Glass Float Trail in Florence President's Day weekend
FLORENCE, Ore. — The 12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail will be put on by the Florence Chamber of Commerce on President's Day weekend, February 17 - 19, the Chamber announced in a press release. The Chamber’s Wine Trail is Saturday, February 18, from noon to 5:00...
Eugene School District 4J to hold hiring fair for special educators
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene School District 4J will hold a hiring fair for special educators Saturday, the district announced in a news release. The job fair will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the 4J Education Center at 200 N. Monroe Street in Eugene.
Food for Lane County fights hunger with grilled cheese
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Food For Lane County's 9th annual Grilled Cheese Experience is officially underway, running through the end of February. The yearly fundraising event has helped FFLC raise money to help people dealing with food insecurity, with two dollars from every purchase going to the food bank.
Community input sought on proposed Lane County Behavioral Health Stabilization Center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Government will hold a series of listening sessions over the next two months to get feedback from the community on a proposed behavioral health stabilization center, Lane County Government announced in a news release. Feedback gathered at the sessions will be logged anonymously...
Eugene Family YMCA announces 10-year contract with PeaceHealth
EUGENE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced a 10-year contract with PeaceHealth, centered on community wellness at the new YMCA location under construction at 24th and Hilyard in Eugene. The contract comes after a $1.25 million dollar donation from PeaceHealth, naming the new facility the "PeaceHealth...
"It's a nice way to send a little love": Hillel at UO organizes soup hotline for students
As both flu season and the coldest month of the year are upon us, there's one thing that can make everyone feel a bit better: a warm cup of soup. And Hillel, the largest Jewish student organization in the world, at the University of Oregon helps students with just that.
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
Two Lebanon men arrested after police receive report of suspicious injuries on 1-year-old
LEBANON, Ore. — Tuesday, January 31, the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) received a call around 12:00 a.m. regarding a one-year-old child with 'suspicious injuries.'. Officials say parents of the child brought the one-year-old to Lebanon Community Hospital before later being transported to Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emmanuel for further care.
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day
EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
Avrit's top five finish leads Ducks
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – Owen Avrit shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Southwestern Invitational Wednesday to earn his fourth top-10 finish in five tournaments this season, the UO reported. Avrit’s score helped Oregon finish fourth as a team in the opening event of the spring....
PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
