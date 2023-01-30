The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC 16. Social media. We all know the dangers, but what happens when you think something you have sent to someone in private is shared for all the world to see. Sextortion is a growing problem even here locally and with our young people. Take a look at one woman's story and the strong message from the FBI.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO