Memphis, TN

School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

By Autumn Scott, Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkCUh_0kWbtbUs00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday:

A

AR State Offices

Government

Closed in weather affected areas, employees who can telework should do so.

Alamo City Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Today

Alcorn School District

Corinth Public School

Closed Today

Arkansas State University Mid-South

West Memphis College/University

Closed Today

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Public School

Closed Today

Armorel Public Schools

Armorel Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

B

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett Public School

Closed Today

Barton School District

Barton Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Bells City Schools

Bells Public School

Closed Today

Benton Co. Schools

Ashland Public School

Closed Today

Blytheville School District

Blytheville Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Breath of Life Preparatory Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Briarcrest Christian School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Brinkley Public Schools

Brinkley Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

C

Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Chester Co. Schools

Henderson Public School

Closed Today

Christ The King Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Christ Trinity Christian Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Christian Brothers High

Memphis Private School

Virtual Learning Starts at 9 a.m.

Christian Brothers University

Memphis College/University

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

City University Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

Clarksdale Municipal Schools

Clarksdale Public School

Closed Today

Clearview Baptist School

Southaven Private School

Closed Today

Coahoma Co. Schools

Clarksdale

Closed Today

Collierville Schools

Collierville Public School

Closed Today

Compass Community Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

Concord Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Corinth Schools

Corinth Public School

Closed Today

Crockett Co. Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Today

Cross Co. Schools

Cherry Valley Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Cross Creek Christian Academy

Olive Branch Private School

Closed Today

D

DeSoto Christian Academy

Olive Branch Private School

Closed Today

DeSoto Co. Schools

Hernando Public School

Closed Today

Delta Technical College

Horn Lake College/University

Closed Today

Dyer Co. Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Today

Dyersburg City Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Today

Dyersburg State Community College

Dyersburg College/University

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

E

Earle School District

Earle Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

East Arkansas Comm. College

Forrest City College/University

Closed Today

East Poinsett Co. Schools

Lepanto Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Evangelical Christian School

Cordova Private School

Closed Today

F

Faith Heritage Christian Academy

Millington Private School

Closed Today

Fayette Academy

Somerville Private School

Closed Today

Fayette Co. Public Schools

Somerville Public School

Closed Today

First Assembly Christian School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Forrest City Schools

Forrest City Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Freed-Hardeman University

Memphis College/University

Closed Today

Friendship Christian Academy

Victoria Private School

Closed Today

G

Germantown Municipal Schools

Germantown Public School

Closed Today

Gestalt Community Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

Gosnell School District

Blytheville Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Grace – St. Luke's School

Memphis Church

Closed Today

H

Hardeman Co. Schools

Bolivar Public School

Closed Today

Harding Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Harrisburg School District

Harrisburg Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Haywood Co. Schools

Brownsville Public School

Closed Today

Helena-West Helena Schools

Helena Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Holly Springs School District

Holly Springs Public School

Closed Today

Holy Family School

Holly Springs Private School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Humboldt City Schools

Humboldt Public School

Closed Today

Hutchison School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

I

Immanuel Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

J

Jackson State Comm. College

Jackson College/University

Closed Today

Jackson/Madison Co. Schools

Jackson Public School

Closed Today

Jonesboro Public Schools

Jonesboro Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

K

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

L

Lakeland School System

Lakeland Public School

Closed Today

Lauderdale Co. Schools

Ripley Public School

Closed Today

Lausanne School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

LeMoyne-Owen College

Memphis College/University

Virtual learning

Lee Co. Schools

Marianna Private School

Closed Today

M

MLGW community offices

Memphis

Closed Today

Magnolia Heights School

Senatobia Private School

Closed Today

Manila Public Schools

Manila Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Marion School District

Marion Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Marked Tree School District

Marked Tree Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Marshall Academy

Holly Springs Private School

Closed Today

Marshall Co. Justice Court

Holly Springs Government

Closed Today

Marshall County Schools

Holly Springs Public School

Closed Today

Marvell-Elaine Schools

Marvell Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

McNairy County Schools

Selmer Public School

Closed Today

Memphis Business Academy Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

Memphis City Traffic Court

Memphis Government

Closed Today

Memphis Electrical JATC

Memphis College/University

No evening classes

Memphis Public Library

Memphis Government

Closed Today

Memphis University School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools

Memphis Public School

Closed Today

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

Cordova College/University

Closed Today

Mid-South Gifted Academy

Collierville Private School

Closed Today

Milan Special School District

Milan Public School

Closed Today

Millington Municipal Schools

Millington Public School

Closed Today

Moore Tech

Memphis

Closed Today

N

National Civil Rights Museum

Memphis

Closed Today

New Hope Christian Academy

Memphis

Closed Today

North Bolivar Schools

Mt. Bayou

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

North Panola School District

Sardis Public School

Closed Today

Northpoint Christian School

Southaven

Closed Today

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Senataobia

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today all campuses

O

Osceola School District

Osceola

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

P

Palestine-Wheatley Schools

Palestine

Closed Today

Paul Mitchell the School Memphis

Memphis

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Pontotoc City Schools

Pontotoc

Closed Today

Presbyterian Day School

Memphis

Closed Today

Promise Academy

38108

Closed Today

Q

Quitman County Schools

Marks

Closed Today

R

Rhodes College

Memphis

Closed Today

Rivercrest School District

Wilson

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Rossville Municipal Court

Rossville Government

Closed Wednesday, All Cases Reset for March 1 at 1pm

S

Sacred Heart School

Southaven

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Senatobia Municipal Schools

Senatobia

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Chancery Court

Memphis

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Circuit Court Clerk's Office

Memphis

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Clerk's Office

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Criminal Court

Memphis

Closed Today

Shelby Co. General Sessions – Civil

Memphis

Closed Today

Shelby Co. General Sessions – Criminal

Memphis

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Health Department

Medical

All offices and clinics closed today.

Shelby Co. Trustee's Office

Closed Today

Shelby County Circuit Court

Closed Today

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office

Closed Today

South Panola Co. Schools

Batesville Public School

Closed Today

Southwest TN Comm College

Memphis

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

St. Agnes Academy

Memphis

Closed Today

St. Georges Independent School

Memphis

Closed Today

St. Michael's West Memphis

West Memphis

Closed Today

T

TCAT Memphis

Memphis

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Tate Co. Schools

Senatobia

Closed Today

Tipton Christian Academy

Covington

Closed Today

Tipton Co. Schools

Covington

Closed Today

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Millington

Closed Today

Trumann Public Schools

Trumann

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Tunica Co. Schools

Tunica

Closed Today

U

UT Health Science Center

Memphis

Closed Today

UT Martin Ripley Center

Ripley

Closed Today

Union University – Germantown

Jackson

Closed Today

Union University – Jackson

Jackson

Closed Today

Univ. Of Memphis Lambuth

Jackson

Closed Today

University of Memphis

Memphis

Closed Today

University of Mississippi

Oxford College/University

Delayed until 10am

W

Weakley County Schools

Closed Today

West Memphis Christian School

West Memphis

Closed Today Cyber Day

West Memphis School District

West Memphis

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Woodland Presbyterian School

Memphis

Closed Today

Word of Faith Academy

Memphis

Closed Today

Wynne Public Schools

Wynne

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

