School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday:

A

AR State Offices

Government

Alamo City Schools

Closed in weather affected areas, employees who can telework should do so.

Alamo Public School

Alcorn School District

Closed Today

Corinth Public School

Arkansas State University Mid-South

Closed Today

West Memphis College/University

Arlington Community Schools

Closed Today

Arlington Public School

Armorel Public Schools

Closed Today

Armorel Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

B

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett Public School

Barton School District

Closed Today

Barton Public School

Bells City Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Bells Public School

Benton Co. Schools

Closed Today

Ashland Public School

Blytheville School District

Closed Today

Blytheville Public School

Breath of Life Preparatory Academy

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis Private School

Briarcrest Christian School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Brinkley Public Schools

Closed Today

Brinkley Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

C

Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools

Memphis Private School

Chester Co. Schools

Closed Today

Henderson Public School

Christ The King Lutheran School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Christ Trinity Christian Academy

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Christian Brothers High

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Christian Brothers University

Virtual Learning Starts at 9 a.m.

Memphis College/University

City University Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis Charter School

Clarksdale Municipal Schools

Closed Today

Clarksdale Public School

Clearview Baptist School

Closed Today

Southaven Private School

Coahoma Co. Schools

Closed Today

Clarksdale

Collierville Schools

Closed Today

Collierville Public School

Compass Community Schools

Closed Today

Memphis Charter School

Concord Academy

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Corinth Schools

Closed Today

Corinth Public School

Crockett Co. Schools

Closed Today

Alamo Public School

Cross Co. Schools

Closed Today

Cherry Valley Public School

Cross Creek Christian Academy

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Olive Branch Private School

Closed Today

D

DeSoto Christian Academy

Olive Branch Private School

DeSoto Co. Schools

Closed Today

Hernando Public School

Delta Technical College

Closed Today

Horn Lake College/University

Dyer Co. Schools

Closed Today

Dyersburg Public School

Dyersburg City Schools

Closed Today

Dyersburg Public School

Dyersburg State Community College

Closed Today

Dyersburg College/University

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

E

Earle School District

Earle Public School

East Arkansas Comm. College

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Forrest City College/University

East Poinsett Co. Schools

Closed Today

Lepanto Public School

Evangelical Christian School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Cordova Private School

Closed Today

F

Faith Heritage Christian Academy

Millington Private School

Fayette Academy

Closed Today

Somerville Private School

Fayette Co. Public Schools

Closed Today

Somerville Public School

First Assembly Christian School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Forrest City Schools

Closed Today

Forrest City Public School

Freed-Hardeman University

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis College/University

Friendship Christian Academy

Closed Today

Victoria Private School

Closed Today

G

Germantown Municipal Schools

Germantown Public School

Gestalt Community Schools

Closed Today

Memphis Charter School

Gosnell School District

Closed Today

Blytheville Public School

Grace – St. Luke's School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis Church

Closed Today

H

Hardeman Co. Schools

Bolivar Public School

Harding Academy

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Harrisburg School District

Closed Today

Harrisburg Public School

Haywood Co. Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Brownsville Public School

Helena-West Helena Schools

Closed Today

Helena Public School

Holly Springs School District

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Holly Springs Public School

Holy Family School

Closed Today

Holly Springs Private School

Humboldt City Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Humboldt Public School

Hutchison School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

I

Immanuel Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Today

J

Jackson State Comm. College

Jackson College/University

Jackson/Madison Co. Schools

Closed Today

Jackson Public School

Jonesboro Public Schools

Closed Today

Jonesboro Public School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

K

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools

Memphis Charter School

Closed Today

L

Lakeland School System

Lakeland Public School

Lauderdale Co. Schools

Closed Today

Ripley Public School

Lausanne School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

LeMoyne-Owen College

Closed Today

Memphis College/University

Lee Co. Schools

Virtual learning

Marianna Private School

Closed Today

M

MLGW community offices

Memphis

Magnolia Heights School

Closed Today

Senatobia Private School

Manila Public Schools

Closed Today

Manila Public School

Marion School District

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Marion Public School

Marked Tree School District

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Marked Tree Public School

Marshall Academy

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Holly Springs Private School

Marshall Co. Justice Court

Closed Today

Holly Springs Government

Marshall County Schools

Closed Today

Holly Springs Public School

Marvell-Elaine Schools

Closed Today

Marvell Public School

McNairy County Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Selmer Public School

Memphis Business Academy Schools

Closed Today

Memphis Charter School

Memphis City Traffic Court

Closed Today

Memphis Government

Memphis Electrical JATC

Closed Today

Memphis College/University

Memphis Public Library

No evening classes

Memphis Government

Memphis University School

Closed Today

Memphis Private School

Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools

Closed Today

Memphis Public School

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

Closed Today

Cordova College/University

Mid-South Gifted Academy

Closed Today

Collierville Private School

Milan Special School District

Closed Today

Milan Public School

Millington Municipal Schools

Closed Today

Millington Public School

Moore Tech

Closed Today

Memphis

Closed Today

N

National Civil Rights Museum

Memphis

New Hope Christian Academy

Closed Today

Memphis

North Bolivar Schools

Closed Today

Mt. Bayou

North Panola School District

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Sardis Public School

Northpoint Christian School

Closed Today

Southaven

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Closed Today

Senataobia

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today all campuses

O

Osceola School District

Osceola

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

P

Palestine-Wheatley Schools

Palestine

Paul Mitchell the School Memphis

Closed Today

Memphis

Pontotoc City Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Pontotoc

Presbyterian Day School

Closed Today

Memphis

Promise Academy

Closed Today

38108

Closed Today

Q

Quitman County Schools

Marks

Closed Today

R

Rhodes College

Memphis

Rivercrest School District

Closed Today

Wilson

Rossville Municipal Court

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Rossville Government

Closed Wednesday, All Cases Reset for March 1 at 1pm

S

Sacred Heart School

Southaven

Senatobia Municipal Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Senatobia

Shelby Co. Chancery Court

Closed Today

Memphis

Shelby Co. Circuit Court Clerk's Office

Closed Today

Memphis

Shelby Co. Clerk's Office

Closed Today

Shelby Co. Criminal Court

Closed Today

Memphis

Shelby Co. General Sessions – Civil

Closed Today

Memphis

Shelby Co. General Sessions – Criminal

Closed Today

Memphis

Shelby Co. Health Department

Closed Today

Medical

Shelby Co. Trustee's Office

All offices and clinics closed today.

Shelby County Circuit Court

Closed Today

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office

Closed Today

South Panola Co. Schools

Closed Today

Batesville Public School

Southwest TN Comm College

Closed Today

Memphis

St. Agnes Academy

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis

St. Georges Independent School

Closed Today

Memphis

St. Michael's West Memphis

Closed Today

West Memphis

Closed Today

T

TCAT Memphis

Memphis

Tate Co. Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Senatobia

Tipton Christian Academy

Closed Today

Covington

Tipton Co. Schools

Closed Today

Covington

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Closed Today

Millington

Trumann Public Schools

Closed Today

Trumann

Tunica Co. Schools

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Tunica

Closed Today

U

UT Health Science Center

Memphis

UT Martin Ripley Center

Closed Today

Ripley

Union University – Germantown

Closed Today

Jackson

Union University – Jackson

Closed Today

Jackson

Univ. Of Memphis Lambuth

Closed Today

Jackson

University of Memphis

Closed Today

Memphis

University of Mississippi

Closed Today

Oxford College/University

Delayed until 10am

W

Weakley County Schools

West Memphis Christian School

Closed Today

West Memphis

West Memphis School District

Closed Today Cyber Day

West Memphis

Woodland Presbyterian School

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

Memphis

Word of Faith Academy

Closed Today

Memphis

Wynne Public Schools

Closed Today

Wynne

AMI/Virtual Learning Day Today

