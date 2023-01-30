School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon
A
AR State Offices
GovernmentClosed in weather affected areas, employees who can telework should do so.
Alamo City Schools
Alamo Public SchoolClosed Today
Alcorn School District
Corinth Public SchoolClosed Today
Arkansas State University Mid-South
West Memphis College/UniversityClosed Today
Arlington Community Schools
Arlington Public SchoolClosed Today
Armorel Public Schools
Armorel Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
B
Bartlett City Schools
Bartlett Public SchoolClosed Today
Barton School District
Barton Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Bells City Schools
Bells Public SchoolClosed Today
Benton Co. Schools
Ashland Public SchoolClosed Today
Blytheville School District
Blytheville Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Breath of Life Preparatory Academy
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Briarcrest Christian School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Brinkley Public Schools
Brinkley Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
C
Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Chester Co. Schools
Henderson Public SchoolClosed Today
Christ The King Lutheran School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Christ Trinity Christian Academy
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Christian Brothers High
Memphis Private SchoolVirtual Learning Starts at 9 a.m.
Christian Brothers University
Memphis College/UniversityAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
City University Schools
Memphis Charter SchoolClosed Today
Clarksdale Municipal Schools
Clarksdale Public SchoolClosed Today
Clearview Baptist School
Southaven Private SchoolClosed Today
Coahoma Co. Schools
ClarksdaleClosed Today
Collierville Schools
Collierville Public SchoolClosed Today
Compass Community Schools
Memphis Charter SchoolClosed Today
Concord Academy
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Corinth Schools
Corinth Public SchoolClosed Today
Crockett Co. Schools
Alamo Public SchoolClosed Today
Cross Co. Schools
Cherry Valley Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Cross Creek Christian Academy
Olive Branch Private SchoolClosed Today
D
DeSoto Christian Academy
Olive Branch Private SchoolClosed Today
DeSoto Co. Schools
Hernando Public SchoolClosed Today
Delta Technical College
Horn Lake College/UniversityClosed Today
Dyer Co. Schools
Dyersburg Public SchoolClosed Today
Dyersburg City Schools
Dyersburg Public SchoolClosed Today
Dyersburg State Community College
Dyersburg College/UniversityAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
E
Earle School District
Earle Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
East Arkansas Comm. College
Forrest City College/UniversityClosed Today
East Poinsett Co. Schools
Lepanto Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Evangelical Christian School
Cordova Private SchoolClosed Today
F
Faith Heritage Christian Academy
Millington Private SchoolClosed Today
Fayette Academy
Somerville Private SchoolClosed Today
Fayette Co. Public Schools
Somerville Public SchoolClosed Today
First Assembly Christian School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Forrest City Schools
Forrest City Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Freed-Hardeman University
Memphis College/UniversityClosed Today
Friendship Christian Academy
Victoria Private SchoolClosed Today
G
Germantown Municipal Schools
Germantown Public SchoolClosed Today
Gestalt Community Schools
Memphis Charter SchoolClosed Today
Gosnell School District
Blytheville Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Grace – St. Luke's School
Memphis ChurchClosed Today
H
Hardeman Co. Schools
Bolivar Public SchoolClosed Today
Harding Academy
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Harrisburg School District
Harrisburg Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Haywood Co. Schools
Brownsville Public SchoolClosed Today
Helena-West Helena Schools
Helena Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Holly Springs School District
Holly Springs Public SchoolClosed Today
Holy Family School
Holly Springs Private SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Humboldt City Schools
Humboldt Public SchoolClosed Today
Hutchison School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
I
Immanuel Lutheran School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
J
Jackson State Comm. College
Jackson College/UniversityClosed Today
Jackson/Madison Co. Schools
Jackson Public SchoolClosed Today
Jonesboro Public Schools
Jonesboro Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
K
KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools
Memphis Charter SchoolClosed Today
L
Lakeland School System
Lakeland Public SchoolClosed Today
Lauderdale Co. Schools
Ripley Public SchoolClosed Today
Lausanne School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
LeMoyne-Owen College
Memphis College/UniversityVirtual learning
Lee Co. Schools
Marianna Private SchoolClosed Today
M
MLGW community offices
MemphisClosed Today
Magnolia Heights School
Senatobia Private SchoolClosed Today
Manila Public Schools
Manila Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Marion School District
Marion Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Marked Tree School District
Marked Tree Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Marshall Academy
Holly Springs Private SchoolClosed Today
Marshall Co. Justice Court
Holly Springs GovernmentClosed Today
Marshall County Schools
Holly Springs Public SchoolClosed Today
Marvell-Elaine Schools
Marvell Public SchoolAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
McNairy County Schools
Selmer Public SchoolClosed Today
Memphis Business Academy Schools
Memphis Charter SchoolClosed Today
Memphis City Traffic Court
Memphis GovernmentClosed Today
Memphis Electrical JATC
Memphis College/UniversityNo evening classes
Memphis Public Library
Memphis GovernmentClosed Today
Memphis University School
Memphis Private SchoolClosed Today
Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools
Memphis Public SchoolClosed Today
Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary
Cordova College/UniversityClosed Today
Mid-South Gifted Academy
Collierville Private SchoolClosed Today
Milan Special School District
Milan Public SchoolClosed Today
Millington Municipal Schools
Millington Public SchoolClosed Today
Moore Tech
MemphisClosed Today
N
National Civil Rights Museum
MemphisClosed Today
New Hope Christian Academy
MemphisClosed Today
North Bolivar Schools
Mt. BayouAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
North Panola School District
Sardis Public SchoolClosed Today
Northpoint Christian School
SouthavenClosed Today
Northwest Mississippi Community College
SenataobiaAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today all campuses
O
Osceola School District
OsceolaAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
P
Palestine-Wheatley Schools
PalestineClosed Today
Paul Mitchell the School Memphis
MemphisAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Pontotoc City Schools
PontotocClosed Today
Presbyterian Day School
MemphisClosed Today
Promise Academy
38108Closed Today
Q
Quitman County Schools
MarksClosed Today
R
Rhodes College
MemphisClosed Today
Rivercrest School District
WilsonAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Rossville Municipal Court
Rossville GovernmentClosed Wednesday, All Cases Reset for March 1 at 1pm
S
Sacred Heart School
SouthavenAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Senatobia Municipal Schools
SenatobiaClosed Today
Shelby Co. Chancery Court
MemphisClosed Today
Shelby Co. Circuit Court Clerk's Office
MemphisClosed Today
Shelby Co. Clerk's OfficeClosed Today
Shelby Co. Criminal Court
MemphisClosed Today
Shelby Co. General Sessions – Civil
MemphisClosed Today
Shelby Co. General Sessions – Criminal
MemphisClosed Today
Shelby Co. Health Department
MedicalAll offices and clinics closed today.
Shelby Co. Trustee's OfficeClosed Today
Shelby County Circuit CourtClosed Today
Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's OfficeClosed Today
South Panola Co. Schools
Batesville Public SchoolClosed Today
Southwest TN Comm College
MemphisAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
St. Agnes Academy
MemphisClosed Today
St. Georges Independent School
MemphisClosed Today
St. Michael's West Memphis
West MemphisClosed Today
T
TCAT Memphis
MemphisAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Tate Co. Schools
SenatobiaClosed Today
Tipton Christian Academy
CovingtonClosed Today
Tipton Co. Schools
CovingtonClosed Today
Tipton-Rosemark Academy
MillingtonClosed Today
Trumann Public Schools
TrumannAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Tunica Co. Schools
TunicaClosed Today
U
UT Health Science Center
MemphisClosed Today
UT Martin Ripley Center
RipleyClosed Today
Union University – Germantown
JacksonClosed Today
Union University – Jackson
JacksonClosed Today
Univ. Of Memphis Lambuth
JacksonClosed Today
University of Memphis
MemphisClosed Today
University of Mississippi
Oxford College/UniversityDelayed until 10am
W
Weakley County SchoolsClosed Today
West Memphis Christian School
West MemphisClosed Today Cyber Day
West Memphis School District
West MemphisAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
Woodland Presbyterian School
MemphisClosed Today
Word of Faith Academy
MemphisClosed Today
Wynne Public Schools
WynneAMI/Virtual Learning Day Today
