Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’

Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

FORCES OF NATURE: UWEC’s Cabaret Will Blow You Away

A favorite winter event at UW-Eau Claire since 1978, the annual Cabaret production from the music and theatre arts department is set for an eight-show run between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Always a production entirely written, arranged, choreographed and directed by students, this year’s event, titled “Forces...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
Volume One

You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama

The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
CHETEK, WI
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
seehafernews.com

Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack

It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
OSCEOLA, WI
wiproud.com

Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Volume One

An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival

Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
715newsroom.com

EC Fire Under Investigation

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

