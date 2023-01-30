Read full article on original website
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
Volume One
UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’
Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
Volume One
FORCES OF NATURE: UWEC’s Cabaret Will Blow You Away
A favorite winter event at UW-Eau Claire since 1978, the annual Cabaret production from the music and theatre arts department is set for an eight-show run between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Always a production entirely written, arranged, choreographed and directed by students, this year’s event, titled “Forces...
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
Volume One
You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama
The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
Volume One
An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival
Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Stanley man gifted car as part of One Automotive Group’s ‘60 Days of Giving’
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, a Chippewa Valley car dealership has been giving vehicles away for the holidays. One Automotive Group gives out two free used cars every year to those in need. The winner of the second car given away this season is David Hall, who was nominated by his sister Tammie Printz.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
715newsroom.com
EC Fire Under Investigation
The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
