2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street

newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
nbcboston.com
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
thelocalne.ws
Man arrested for alleged second OUI
IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville
SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
thepulseofnh.com
Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
Police Charge 17-Year-Old Methuen Man with Murder in Sunday Morning Shooting Death
A 17-year-old Methuen man was arrested Tuesday and charged in the shooting death of another Methuen man early Sunday. Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said Tuesday Adrian Isabel surrendered Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Carlos Bello.
WMUR.com
Video shows woman being run over in Strafford driveway, prosecutors say
DOVER, N.H. — A woman who police say was intentionally run over with an SUV at her Strafford home in November remains in the hospital as the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel appeared in court Thursday. Lawyers on both sides said there is no question that...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough man faces drug distribution charges following Milford overdoses
MARLBOROUGH – A Marlborough resident faces several drug-related charges after he was arrested at his home by Milford Police on Friday, Jan 27. Joel Santiago-Galve, 44, who was also known as “Primo,” has been charged with distribution of a class B substance, possession to distribute cocaine, possession to distribute a class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
newportdispatch.com
Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
manchesterinklink.com
2 injured, including State Trooper, after cruiser struck from behind while assisting stranded motorist
HOOKSETT, NH – An accident involving a State Police cruiser shut down traffic at the Exit 9 off-ramp of I-93 Wednesday night. At 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 1 Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, members of the New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, along with Officers from the Hooksett Police Department and medical personnel from the Hooksett Fire Department, responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser. The crash occurred on Hooksett Road at the junction of the I-93 Southbound Exit 9 on-ramp.
Norwood Police still trying to resolve hours-long standoff with barricaded person inside hotel
A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.
Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank
A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify, Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon in Mattapan
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at about 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue.
