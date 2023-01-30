ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street

By Manchester NH Police Department
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Man arrested for alleged second OUI

IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville

SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
SANBORNVILLE, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough man faces drug distribution charges following Milford overdoses

MARLBOROUGH – A Marlborough resident faces several drug-related charges after he was arrested at his home by Milford Police on Friday, Jan 27. Joel Santiago-Galve, 44, who was also known as “Primo,” has been charged with distribution of a class B substance, possession to distribute cocaine, possession to distribute a class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance.
MILFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking

CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
PLAISTOW, NH
manchesterinklink.com

2 injured, including State Trooper, after cruiser struck from behind while assisting stranded motorist

HOOKSETT, NH – An accident involving a State Police cruiser shut down traffic at the Exit 9 off-ramp of I-93 Wednesday night. At 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 1 Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, members of the New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, along with Officers from the Hooksett Police Department and medical personnel from the Hooksett Fire Department, responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser. The crash occurred on Hooksett Road at the junction of the I-93 Southbound Exit 9 on-ramp.
HOOKSETT, NH
MassLive.com

Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank

A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
TEWKSBURY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify, Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon in Mattapan

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at about 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy