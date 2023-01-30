ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
armoneyandpolitics.com

Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future

Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Gov. Sanders announces state of emergency due to Arkansas ice storm

ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy