Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex
(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families names Keesa Smith as executive director
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families (AACF) announced Thursday (Feb. 2) that Keesa Smith has been named Executive Director. She replaces Rich Huddleston, who retired at the end of December. Smith will assume the role on February 20, AACF said. Smith worked for the Arkansas Department of Human Services from...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Most central Arkansas students set to return to school on Friday
With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
Kait 8
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
KATV
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
armoneyandpolitics.com
Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future
Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
Gov. Sanders announces state of emergency due to Arkansas ice storm
ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
