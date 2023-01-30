Read full article on original website
Plano issues update on closures, road conditions as winter weather continues
According to a news release from the city of Plano, the streets are "icy and slick," and conditions are worse than Jan. 31. (Courtesy City of Plano) As Texas heads into its third day of inclement weather, the city of Plano has released an update regarding closures, road conditions and accidents.
City of Arlington enacts winter weather measures
As ice continues to blanket the ground into Wednesday, Arlington has enacted various measures to ensure residents’ safety. The weather is expected to get worse with on-and-off sleet and freezing drizzle, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. Temperatures won’t get better until Thursday. “We’re going to be...
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
Icy roads cause traffic headaches in Denton
Denton County was in the bullseye from Monday’s first round of winter weather. Freezing rain transitioned to sleet, and it pounded the Denton area for hours.
Denton update: tracking winter weather Tuesday afternoon
Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until Thursday. WFAA's Scoop Jefferson provides a live update from Denton County.
Tarrant County will be closed on Wednesday, February 1
Due to the ongoing winter storm, all Tarrant County governmental buildings will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. “With the updated weather forecast calling for more freezing precipitation through Wednesday, Tarrant County will be closed on February 1,” said Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare. “I urge everyone to stay home, take appropriate precautions and only travel when necessary. Tarrant County will continue to monitor this weather event and take appropriate action as needed.”
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
Black ice, slush cover Denton County roads
Icy conditions are making for a dangerous drive on Tuesday morning in Denton. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga takes a look at the conditions that left many 18-wheelers struggling.
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday
DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
WFAA meteorologists say the rain could return to normal overnight Wednesday. Until then, the wintry weather cou.
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures
Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
The difference between sleet and freezing rain
The forecast in Dallas-Fort Worth is not pretty over the next few days, with parts of the Metroplex seeing both freezing rain and sleet. That has many people asking: what is the difference?. Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Sleet vs. Freezing Rain. Both sleet and...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
