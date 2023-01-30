ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Shorthorn

City of Arlington enacts winter weather measures

As ice continues to blanket the ground into Wednesday, Arlington has enacted various measures to ensure residents’ safety. The weather is expected to get worse with on-and-off sleet and freezing drizzle, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. Temperatures won’t get better until Thursday. “We’re going to be...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
PLANO, TX
inforney.com

Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
DENTON, TX
tarrantcounty.com

Tarrant County will be closed on Wednesday, February 1

Due to the ongoing winter storm, all Tarrant County governmental buildings will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. “With the updated weather forecast calling for more freezing precipitation through Wednesday, Tarrant County will be closed on February 1,” said Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare. “I urge everyone to stay home, take appropriate precautions and only travel when necessary. Tarrant County will continue to monitor this weather event and take appropriate action as needed.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano provides weather update

Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday

DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm

DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures

Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'

Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

The difference between sleet and freezing rain

The forecast in Dallas-Fort Worth is not pretty over the next few days, with parts of the Metroplex seeing both freezing rain and sleet. That has many people asking: what is the difference?. Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Sleet vs. Freezing Rain. Both sleet and...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DALLAS, TX
