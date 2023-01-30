Obituary: K. Jade Burks

Funeral service for K. Jade Burks, age 21, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Clint Lee officiating; interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Burks passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 25, 2001, to Jeffrey Philip and Wendy Alice Burks.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Burks Sr., Mildred Leigeber, and Lowell Page.

Survivors include her parents, Phil and Wendy Burks; brothers, J.P. Burks and Dakota Burks; grandmother, Ellen Burks; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.