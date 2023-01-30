ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Obituary: K. Jade Burks

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49L1BI_0kWbsttF00

Funeral service for K. Jade Burks, age 21, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Clint Lee officiating; interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Burks passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 25, 2001, to Jeffrey Philip and Wendy Alice Burks.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Burks Sr., Mildred Leigeber, and Lowell Page.

Survivors include her parents, Phil and Wendy Burks; brothers, J.P. Burks and Dakota Burks; grandmother, Ellen Burks; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald “Don” Richard Zehr, Sr.

Funeral service for Donald “Don” Richard Zehr, Sr., age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Larry Brown and Allan Kuykendall officiating; interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Zehr passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Croghan, New York, to Leon Andrew Zehr and Edwina Mae Zehr. Don’s lifetime work was carpentry and maintenance. He was a licensed minister who served our community in the jail ministry for over 20 years. Don was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 46 years. His passion was leading people to Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Zehr; and grandson, Jonathan Smith. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Irene Zehr; children, Don (Adonna) Zehr, Jr., Debbie (Richard) Johnston, Hank (Lisa) Zehr, and Regina (Chip) Johnsey; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Muriel Roggie and Maggie Catalano; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Geraldine Smith

Funeral Service for Margaret Geraldine Smith, age 84, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born November 9, 1938, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Clarence Newman Gargus and Thelma Gargus. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Gargus; and sister, Dorothy Spencer. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ralph Dennis Smith; daughters, Carol (Bert) Sugden and Deborah (Robert) Carmichael; grandchildren, Jeffrey Greene, Laura Swiontoniowski, Emily Rudorf, and Kevin Rudorf; great-grandchildren, Emma Swiontoniowski, Nora Swiontoniowski, Axel Greene, and Beverly Greene; and sister, Wilma Stallings.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Diane Green Williams

Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dorothy Mae Culwell

Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Culwell of Hanceville will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Midway Missionary Baptist Church in Hanceville. Reverend Lonnie Goodwin will be officiating. Mrs. Culwell will lie in repose at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Welti Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Hanceville Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mrs. Culwell was born on April 11, 1934 in Cullman County to the late William and Mima (Ham) Boatright. She passed away peacefully at her home on Feb....
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Joseph Speer

Memorial service for William Joseph Speer, age 61, of Hanceville, will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Speer passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Hospital. He was born November 27, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama, to Robert Joseph Speer and Kathlene Speer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Speer; parents, Robert Joseph Speer and Kathlene Speer; and brother, Michael Speer. Survivors include his sons, Jerry (Kaitlin) Speer and Robert Speer; sister, Janice Eddleman; sister-in-law, Mistie Speer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Eugene Sparks

Robert Eugene Sparks, 42, of Falkville, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at Decatur General Hospital. He was born Nov. 11, 1980, to Norman Dean Sparks & Cordelia Cook. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sparks family. Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Dean Sparks & Cordelia Cook. He is survived by his brothers, Lester Beeler, Jr. and James Lewis; sisters, Karen Dollarhyde, Lois Allen, and Angelia Sparks; and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Sparks family.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Lee Hodge

Ida Lee Hodge, 82, of Arley, passed away Feb. 3, 2023 at her residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1940. Ida was an author, poet, artist, and a quilter. She was a physical therapy assistant and volunteered at a women’s prison. Ida was a marathon runner and completed several marathons in her earlier life. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Collinsville Cemetery in Collinsville, Alabama. Ida is survived by her daughters, Tammie Keller (Wallula, WA.), Benita Abercrombie (Arley, AL.), and Patti Brinkerhoff (Richland, WA.); 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Author Beard; daughter, Starr Beard; and parents, Louie and Rubye Hodge.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Billie Alston Gardner

Billie Alston Gardner, 93, of Pell City, formerly of Addison, entered into rest on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at The Villages at Cook Springs in Pell City. Billie was born on April 10, 1929 in Houston, Alabama. A graveside service will be held at Alston Family Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Reagin Brown officiating. Billie is survived by her sons, Don Alston and wife Carol and Jim Alston and wife Kristen; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Alston; parents, Jim and Desser Howse; and seven brothers and sisters.
PELL CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Leo Dennis Almond

Mr. Leo Dennis Almond, age 66, of Cullman, AL. formerly of Montgomery AL. died Saturday, January 28, 2023. He is survived by his son, Leo Almond Jr. (Laura); daughter, Christina Almond Allen; sisters: Patricia Steele and Cathy Counts; and five grandchildren: Heather, Olivia and McKayla Almond and Jayda and Rachel Landers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The celebration of Leo’s life will be Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hopewell Cemetery. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Merle Cook

Glenda Merle Cook, 62, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1960. She is survived by her son, Jason (Jennifer) Cook; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cook, Kaigen Simmons and Kayleigh Simmons; great-grandchild, Kennedy Stewart; brother, Randy Steele and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Audrey Steele; her husband, Tony Cook and sisters, Sandy Childers, Brenda Garrison and Julie Quick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arthur “Buck” Eddleman

Funeral service for Arthur “Buck” Eddleman, age 87, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with John McKoy and Delbert Freeman officiating; interment in Mission Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Eddleman passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Willie John and Dovie Lou Eddleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edna (Wayne) Mabry and Olean (Pete) Dunn; and brothers, Kenneth (Maxine) Eddleman and Harold Eddleman. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Eddleman; sisters, June (Noel) Henderson and Linda (Vernon) Glass; sister-in-law, Helen Eddleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cullman Regional Hospice, Brittany, Maylene, Tia, Bro. Delbert Freeman, and Rev. John McKoy.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Merrill James Wallace

A memorial service for Merrill James Wallace, 52, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Cullman. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Dr. Tom Richter will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallace family. Mr. Wallace was born July 30, 1970, to William Harold & Evelyn Lillian Edwards Wallace. He passed away from this life on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. He loved playing and coaching hockey and watching all sports. He loved spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Iris Mrytle Edwards Wallace. Mr. Wallace is survived by his father, William Harold Wallace; his wife, Rebecca Liane Thornton Wallace; son, Matthew James Wallace; daughter, Caitlin Marie Wallace; brothers, Norman Wallace, Billy (Michelle) Wallace; sisters, Iris Wallace, Lisa Wallace; and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Wallace family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Phillip Wayne Coggins

Phillip Wayne Coggins, age 67, of Crane Hill, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born, May 4, 1955, in Jefferson County, Alabama, to Walter Frank Coggins Jr. and Audrey Nadine Coggins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rhonda Boyd: and grandson, Cody Cole. Survivors include his daughter, Erika Joyce (Jeff) Davlin; sisters; Patricia Diane Lill and Cheryl Mitchell; and grandson, Zachary Cole.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bradley Lee Cox

Bradley Lee Cox passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born May 19, 1978, in Alabama to Larry Crabb and Melissa Jane Cox. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Crabb. Survivors include his wife, Dana Cox; daughters, Bailee Cox and Alee Cox; step daughter, Katelynn “KB” Fisher; parents, Terry and Jane Cox; granddaughter, Blakely king; sister, Morgan (Clay) Stephens; nephew, Landon Stephens; and niece, Kamryn Stephens. Memorial visitation will be held Feb. 5, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Shoals Church located 1500 East Avalon Ave. Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alton Glynn Harbison

Alton Glynn Harbison, 74, of Arley, passed away January 29, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1948 in Alabama. Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Brother Mike Tidwell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Alton is survived by his sons, Ronny Harbison and wife Meagan and Shawn Harbison; daughters, Kristy Harbison and Sherry Clark and husband Chris; grandchildren, Cole, Gracie and husband Patrick, Sierra, Truitt, and Lillie; siblings, Gwen Thompson, Hilly Harbison and wife Willette, Donnie Harbison and wife Vicky, and Ronnie Harbison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truett and Doris Harbison; sons, Donny Harbison and Tony Harbison; brother, Teddy Harbison; and brother-in-law, Larry Thompson.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert August Teichmiller

Robert August Teichmiller, of Hanceville, passed away Jan. 26, 2023 at the age of 95. He was born in Cullman on Dec. 22, 1927 to Aug. Herman and Gertrude King Teichmiller. Funeral services for Mr. Teichmiller are Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville Alabama with Pastor John Jankens officiating. Mr. Teichmiller will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow services in Cullman Memory Gardens. Survivors are: wife of 77 years: Ernestine “Teeny” Teichmiller, daughter: Joyce Marie Rowe, sons: Robert Jerome (Kathy) Teichmiller, Billy Wayne (Sylvia) Teichmiller, sister: Esther Marie Messersmith, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.mossservicefh.com.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Wayne Black

A graveside service for Larry Wayne Black, 72, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Center Grove Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Roger Hood will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Black family. Mr. Black was born Aug. 2, 1950, to Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black.  He passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He loved playing golf, fishing, ball games, and watching his grandchildren play. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black; sister-in-law, Vickie Black. Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Black; sons, Jason (Shannon) Black, Matt (Amber) Black, Josh (Kalina) Black, Jesse (Crystal) Black; daughters, Savannah Black, April Black; brothers, Billy (Angie) Black, Bobby Black; mother & father-in-law, Dean & Skip Gregory; sister & brother-in-law, Becky and Dan Stevens; grandchildren, Parker, Cody, and Dayne Black, Mason, Gannon and Stella Black, Zayley, Axl Black, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Griffin, Khloe, Jaycie and Addyson Black, Aubrey and Amelia Black;  great grandchildren, Hudson Black and Anna Boosa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Black family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Kay Witcher

A memorial service for Wanda Kay Witcher, 71, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan., 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on Eva Road, with Kevin Rutherford officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witcher family.  Mrs. Witcher passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1951 to William Howard & Maybell Kilgo England. She was a registered nurse and was retired from Cullman Regional Hospital. She loved the ocean and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Richter; sisters, Patricia Lee, Sandra Mathis, Pam Brown, and Syble Monk. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Shirley Witcher; son, Andrew Richter; daughter, Jennifer Richter; step-children, Marcie (Derrick) Barton, Keith Witcher, Tammy Witcher; daughter-in-law, Andria Sims; brother, Michael England; sisters, Cora Lowery, Glenda (Wilford) James; grandchildren, Emmaline Richter, Cayden Cammack, Cailey Cammack, Jeffrey (Kim) Witcher, Cody (Sabrina) Witcher, Candace (Justin) Knowles, Zach Braswell, Kaden Gardner, Mackenzie Hulsey, Dakota Smith, Judd Morton, Jacey Alvin; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Duron Crider

Duron Crider, age 89, of Decatur, until the last six years, passed peacefully from this earth at The Oaks Highland in Bessemer on Jan. 30, 2023. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., Hanceville Funeral Home with Visitation 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar of St. Paul’s Lutheran, Decatur, Alabama officiating. Duron was born in Jones Chapel, Alabama, moving to Cullman with his family as a teen. Mr. Crider was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Anna Lou Schmidt Crider; his parents, Lindsey and Bessie (Parris) Crider; brothers, Hoyt Crider,...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Betty Sue

CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is the small and lovable Betty Sue, who is already housetrained!  The young miniature pincher is 1.5 years old and is reported to have low- to medium-energy needs. Betty Sue is a ball of love who thinks the world of other animals and people. The sweet girl has loyalty down pat and is looking for her special person.  Betty Sue is already leash savvy and ready to strut her stuff around town.  Betty Sue’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

