Aptos price forms a bullish flag amid on-chain activity woes
Aptos price has been in a strong bullish trend in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT terms. The number of users in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) price has done spectacularly well in 2023, making it one of the top-performing coins in the industry. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the lowest point this year, as we wrote here. However, a closer look at its network shows that things are not going on well.
MicroStrategy BTC paper loss hit $1.3B but no plans to stop trading bitcoin
MicroStrategy registered $34 million in its first-ever bitcoin sale. The company registered a paper loss of over 1 billion in 2022. MicroStrategy made its first bitcoin purchase in August 2020. Despite making a paper loss of about $1.3 billion in 2022, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, Andrew Kang, said that the...
Crypto price predictions: SUSHI, Immutable X, AGIX
SushiSwap price jumped as volume and revenue in DEX platforms rose. Immutable X (IMX) did well after the launch of Passport. SingularityDEX token could be forming a double-top pattern. Bitcoin price held quite well this week as the market focused on the Federal Reserve decision, big-tech earnings, and the strong...
Earn Interest on Crypto during Crypto Winter: Top Strategies
Crypto investors can still add to the value of their assets even during crypto winter. What are the top strategies of earning interest on crypto?. Example of a cryptocurrency that one can still earn interest from during crypto winter. A growing number of investors are taking advantage of cryptocurrencies to...
Binance terminates wallet services to WazirX
Binance says WazirX has till 3 February 2023 at 23:59 UTC to withdraw assets from its accounts. According to Binance, Zanmai Labs, the company behind WazirX, has failed to retract misleading public statements about their relationship. Changpeng Zhao said in August 2022 that Binance never acquired WazirX and that it...
Indonesia to unveil national crypto exchange by June
The crypto landscape in Indonesia could see a national crypto exchange before the end of June this year. Indonesia initially planned to launch the crypto bourse before the end of 2022. The government says the cryptocurrency exchange will include five active and licensed platforms. Indonesia is set to roll out...
Optimism price: OP surges 30% to hit new all-time high
OP has rallied over 30% in the past 24 hours, reaching a new all-time high of $2.97 on Coinbase. Optimism is outperforming major coins even as cryptocurrencies rally on Thursday. Gains for Optimism comes amid buying pressure after news of an upgrade proposal planned for activation on 15 March. Optimism...
Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens
London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire. The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.
Ethereum Deep Dive: Health check ahead of Shanghai upgrade in next month
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is slated for March, when all staked ETH will be released and become eligible to be sold. 16.1 million ETH is currently staked, equating to $26 billion, 14% of the entire supply. Capital has fled the Ethereum ecosystem over the last year, as higher interest rates...
BNB Chain releases whitepaper for new blockchain BNB Greenfield
BNB Chain announced the release of the Greenfield whitepaper on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. The new blockchain will provide the infrastructure for a decentralised data economy, powered by BNB. Developers are working on a testnet expected over the next few months. The BNB Chain team has today released the whitepaper...
