Aptos price has been in a strong bullish trend in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT terms. The number of users in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) price has done spectacularly well in 2023, making it one of the top-performing coins in the industry. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the lowest point this year, as we wrote here. However, a closer look at its network shows that things are not going on well.

2 DAYS AGO