Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
ODOC Investigation Leads To More Than 200 Convictions
A long-term investigation lead to 275 convictions related to witness retaliation and tampering, shootings and drug trafficking, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The department said four corrections officers were also prosecuted for distributing drugs and money laundering. According to ODOC, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of...
FBI searching for suspect who may have ties to Oklahoma
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect who may in the Oklahoma area.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.”
KOCO
Richard Glossip’s wife reacts to Oklahoma AG ordering review of death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY — The wife of death row inmate Richard Glossip is speaking out after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent counsel to review his death penalty case. "We were actually on the phone together when we found out, and that was incredible news," Lea Glossip said....
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities looking for fugitive from Fort Smith with possible ties to Oklahoma
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Federal authorities are looking for a man after agents found several explosive devices inside a residence in Fort Smith, Ark. on Tuesday. Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to the FBI. Mehta is 31 years old and...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Update: 6:29 a.m. EST Feb. 1, 2023: The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman told The Associated Press. Original story:. Grants Pass...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
lutherregister.news
Feds Tackle Drug Trafficking in Oklahoma Prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the last nine months, numerous federal, state, and local investigators and prosecutors have concluded four unrelated long-term investigation and prosecution of separate drug trafficking networks being directed from inside Oklahoma state prisons using contraband cell phones, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. Details of the four investigations are described more completely in the following press releases:
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI
BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.
Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approves new rules for shipping mail-order medications
The Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approved new rules Wednesday that would regulate how Oklahomans receive mail-order medications.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
‘Will you send me money?’ Romance scams targeting elderly Oklahomans – one woman loses $56k
Scams are nothing new, but Oklahoma City Police say they're seeing an uptick in elderly people losing money to people on dating sites.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds
Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
Comments / 3