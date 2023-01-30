ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

ODOC Investigation Leads To More Than 200 Convictions

A long-term investigation lead to 275 convictions related to witness retaliation and tampering, shootings and drug trafficking, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The department said four corrections officers were also prosecuted for distributing drugs and money laundering. According to ODOC, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
lutherregister.news

Feds Tackle Drug Trafficking in Oklahoma Prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the last nine months, numerous federal, state, and local investigators and prosecutors have concluded four unrelated long-term investigation and prosecution of separate drug trafficking networks being directed from inside Oklahoma state prisons using contraband cell phones, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. Details of the four investigations are described more completely in the following press releases:
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
