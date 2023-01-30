Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week

Read full article on original website
Recap and highlights: 12th-ranked Gonzaga builds early lead, coasts past Santa Clara 88-70
Gonzaga felt right on its home court. Anton Watson punctuated a blowout first half with a breakaway dunk, restoring confidence in the Kennel stands as the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The win was the Zags’ first game in Spokane since a...
Gonzaga women's basketball falls to Santa Clara in nailbiter
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team fell to a West Coast Conference opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, losing to the Santa Clara Broncos 77-72. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Santa Clara closed that gap with a 11-6 run to close the heading quarter.
Sophomore Jayce Swanson steps up late, lifts Gonzaga Prep boys over Ferris; Bullpups girls handle Saxons in early game
Gonzaga Prep and Ferris both lost to Mt. Spokane earlier this season, sewing up the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A regular-season title for the Wildcats with one game to play. The Bullpups locked up the GSL’s top 4A seed to the district playoffs weeks ago, so they were playing for pride Friday.
'Groovy Shoes': Lariah Hayes, JuJu Ervin lead North Central sweep of Shadle Park; NC takes sixth-straight 'Shoes'
The Greater Spokane League spirit games at the Arena provide an opportunity for players to participate in games in a professional atmosphere in front of raucous crowds of classmates. It also presents its share of challenges. Coaches try to prepare their teams, but there’s no substitute for going through the...
High School Sports Focus 2/3/23 - Part Three
Part three of our High School Sports Focus Show from February 3rd, 2023!. Segment ended with highlights from the 2A and 3A GSL District Wrestling Tournament at the Spokane Convention Center!
Eastern Washington football adds 9 players to 2023 recruiting class
The Eastern Washington football team officially signed nine more members to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, adding to the 19 who signed in December. This new group includes six from Washington and one each from Idaho, California and Oregon. It is a large group – comparable to the 27...
Country singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Better mark your calendars for June 15, because acclaimed singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, is coming to the Spokane Arena for his All-American Road Show tour!. Stapleton has earned eight Grammy awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards, and 10 Academy of Country awards, and was named ACM's...
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Airway Heights Police Department shuts down claim of fentanyl-laced paper on car
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - You can't believe just anything you read on social media, as one local drug scare shows. A Facebook post went viral this week, alleging a patron at the Airway Heights Walmart discovered a piece of paper attached their vehicle laced with fentanyl and ketamine. But the...
