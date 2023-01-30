Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team fell to a West Coast Conference opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, losing to the Santa Clara Broncos 77-72. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Santa Clara closed that gap with a 11-6 run to close the heading quarter.

