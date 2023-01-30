ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

GONZAGA PRINT GAMER

Gonzaga felt right on its home court. Anton Watson punctuated a blowout first half with a breakaway dunk, restoring confidence in the Kennel stands as the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The win was the Zags' first game in Spokane since a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga women's basketball falls to Santa Clara in nailbiter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team fell to a West Coast Conference opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, losing to the Santa Clara Broncos 77-72. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Santa Clara closed that gap with a 11-6 run to close the heading quarter.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KHQ Right Now

High School Sports Focus 2/3/23 - Part Three

Part three of our High School Sports Focus Show from February 3rd, 2023!. Segment ended with highlights from the 2A and 3A GSL District Wrestling Tournament at the Spokane Convention Center!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington football adds 9 players to 2023 recruiting class

The Eastern Washington football team officially signed nine more members to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, adding to the 19 who signed in December. This new group includes six from Washington and one each from Idaho, California and Oregon. It is a large group – comparable to the 27...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Country singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Better mark your calendars for June 15, because acclaimed singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, is coming to the Spokane Arena for his All-American Road Show tour!. Stapleton has earned eight Grammy awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards, and 10 Academy of Country awards, and was named ACM's...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy