WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Possible Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown airs tonight from Greenville, South Carolina and a new report has a couple of notes on plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as has been the case lately, the materials for Uncle Howdy were sent along to tonight’s show. Howdy is set to be in town for the episode along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Shotzi, and Sheamus.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
WWE News: Damian Priest Attends NASCAR Event, Zoey Stark On Her Royal Rumble Experience
– Damian Priest was in attendance at a NASCAR event on Thursday. The Raw star posted a photo of himself on the track, writing:. “‘I’m not sure what to do with my hands’ #LiveForever #wweonfox”. – WWE posted a video clip from the Royal Rumble of NXT...
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
Matt Hardy Talks About Character Ideas For Potential Return Of Broken Matt
Matt Hardy’s in-ring persona has gone through a number of various iterations, and Hardy hinted at possibly reviving his Broken Matt character after his recent appearance on Being The Elite. In a discussion of the topic on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered a peek behind the curtain on his thought process regarding his storyline with Ethan Page and Private Party (via Fightful). You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night. She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”. – Brian Cage celebrates...
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
WWE News: Royal Rumble Behind the Scenes Video, Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts
– A new video goes behind the scenes of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Take a candid look at Royal Rumble 2023, featuring Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”. – Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video...
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
NJPW World Issues Statement After Some Users Double-Billed For February
A number of NJPW World users ended up getting double billed for the service for February, and the company issued a statement on the matter. NJPW announced that several users were “erroneously billed” for February and that they are processing refunds for those affected. The full statement reads:
Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will...
