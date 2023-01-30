Obituary: James Wendell West

James Wendell West earned his wings on Jan. 29, 2023. He was born Nov. 22, 1940 to JC and Alma West. Jim was married to his loving wife Rose for 35 years where they resided in Cullman. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Alma. He is survived by his wife Rose, his son, James Wendell West (Scoot) and his wife Donna. His two daughters, Kim West Johnston, Kelly West Askew(Bradley) and step son Chris Segroves (Blakely). Six grandchildren, Bethany, Chase, Erin, Katelyn, Harrison and Claire.



Jim worked in the trucking industry for 41 years where he retired in 2019. In his past time, he loved to hunt coyotes and groundhogs. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by so many and loved forever.

A private graveside will be held with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the West Family.