NECN

Red Sox Trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox for RHP Theo Denlinger

Red Sox trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox found a trade partner on Friday after designating right-hander Franklin German for assignment earlier in the week. German was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Theo Denlinger,...
NECN

Report Details Tom Brady's Interesting Free-Agent Mindset Prior to NFL Retirement

Report details Brady's interesting FA mindset prior to retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Tom Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers. Or Las Vegas Raiders. Or any team, for that matter. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement for the second time in a one-year span...

Community Policy