Montana State

17 staffing agencies fighting temp worker bill not registered to operate, state says

Staffing agencies are fighting a bill that would offer job protections to temporary workers. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) More than a dozen temporary staffing agencies that are members of a lobbying group fighting legislation that would lead to more state regulation of the industry are not registered to operate in New Jersey, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Report: Medicaid spending a barrier to phasing out Arkansas' income tax

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas. Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist...
ARKANSAS STATE
Abortion rights supporters, opponents flood the Nebraska Capitol to speak on 'heartbeat act'

If you visited the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday afternoon, you likely bumped into someone who either supported or opposed the latest effort to restrict abortions in the state. Hundreds of Nebraskans lined the halls to testify at a Health and Human Services Committee public hearing on LB626, labeled the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," which would ban most abortions around six weeks past gestation once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, referred to by supporters as the fetal heartbeat.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members

New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania. The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required. Under the bill, communities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Effort underway to make Pa. 33rd state with child reunification plans, provide parents with ID kits

STRASBURG, Pa. - Thirty-two states have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans, and state senators want to make Pennsylvania the 33rd. They're renewing efforts to get families free child identification kits, which help law enforcement find missing children. "What we're really trying to do is empower parents of first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Eligible Indiana students may get easier access to no-cost college degree

Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wants to ensure that no student eligible for a low- or no-cost college education through Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program ever again misses their shot. On Wednesday, Harris won unanimous approval by the House Education Committee for his proposal to automatically enroll every eligible...
INDIANA STATE
Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
ARKANSAS STATE
Todd Richardson

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume. The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […]
MISSOURI STATE
Committee recommends dissolution of Hawaii Tourism Authority

(The Center Square) - The Hawaii House Committee on Tourism advanced a bill that dissolves the state's tourism authority and creates a three-member "destination management agency." The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been criticized for its handling of a $34 million marketing contract, according to a separate bill filed by Sen....
HAWAII STATE
White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Data center legislation faltering

Three bills to regulate Virginia’s burgeoning data center industry have faltered in the General Assembly. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax County, filed several bills this year to strengthen regulations and study the industry. Three of the duo’s bills would specifically block the controversial...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bossier Elementary deemed “Louisiana Comeback Campus”

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Elementary rolled out the welcome mat for Louisiana’s top educator; Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley, who visited the school bearing good news. Bossier Elementary was named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by LDOEs and Brumley went by to personally congratulate Principal Norcha...
LOUISIANA STATE
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought

HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
MARYLAND STATE

