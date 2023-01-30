Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
17 staffing agencies fighting temp worker bill not registered to operate, state says
Staffing agencies are fighting a bill that would offer job protections to temporary workers. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) More than a dozen temporary staffing agencies that are members of a lobbying group fighting legislation that would lead to more state regulation of the industry are not registered to operate in New Jersey, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Food Bank of Siouxland criticizes Iowa legislature bills aimed at SNAP benefits
SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP. Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Medicaid spending a barrier to phasing out Arkansas' income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas. Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abortion rights supporters, opponents flood the Nebraska Capitol to speak on 'heartbeat act'
If you visited the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday afternoon, you likely bumped into someone who either supported or opposed the latest effort to restrict abortions in the state. Hundreds of Nebraskans lined the halls to testify at a Health and Human Services Committee public hearing on LB626, labeled the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," which would ban most abortions around six weeks past gestation once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, referred to by supporters as the fetal heartbeat.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boyle introduces 'Greater Idaho' proposal to begin discussions with Oregon Legislature
The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposal to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parents' bill of rights legislation divides public at Nebraska legislative hearing
Dozens of teachers and parents filled the halls of the Nebraska Capitol Tuesday to speak for and against a bill centered around the amount of control parents should have over what their children are taught in public schools. Legislative Bill 374, introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members
New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania. The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required. Under the bill, communities...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Emotional hearing shows difficulty of reforming Nebraska's justice system and prisons
Strong emotions came out Wednesday as the Legislature returned to debate over prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform, offering reminders of why the issues have been so difficult in recent years for lawmakers to resolve. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard from the families of inmates calling for a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Effort underway to make Pa. 33rd state with child reunification plans, provide parents with ID kits
STRASBURG, Pa. - Thirty-two states have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans, and state senators want to make Pennsylvania the 33rd. They're renewing efforts to get families free child identification kits, which help law enforcement find missing children. "What we're really trying to do is empower parents of first...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eligible Indiana students may get easier access to no-cost college degree
Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wants to ensure that no student eligible for a low- or no-cost college education through Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program ever again misses their shot. On Wednesday, Harris won unanimous approval by the House Education Committee for his proposal to automatically enroll every eligible...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Todd Richardson
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume. The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee recommends dissolution of Hawaii Tourism Authority
(The Center Square) - The Hawaii House Committee on Tourism advanced a bill that dissolves the state's tourism authority and creates a three-member "destination management agency." The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been criticized for its handling of a $34 million marketing contract, according to a separate bill filed by Sen....
KPVI Newschannel 6
White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Data center legislation faltering
Three bills to regulate Virginia’s burgeoning data center industry have faltered in the General Assembly. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax County, filed several bills this year to strengthen regulations and study the industry. Three of the duo’s bills would specifically block the controversial...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier Elementary deemed “Louisiana Comeback Campus”
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Elementary rolled out the welcome mat for Louisiana’s top educator; Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley, who visited the school bearing good news. Bossier Elementary was named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by LDOEs and Brumley went by to personally congratulate Principal Norcha...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
Comments / 0