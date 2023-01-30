Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week

If possible, Mark Few would’ve bottled up Gonzaga’s first half on Thursday against Santa Clara. The Bulldogs’ high-functioning offense created quality looks just about everywhere on the floor and their defense rose to a level it hadn’t in West Coast Conference play, helping No. 12 Gonzaga open up a big lead and roll to a comfortable 88-70 win over Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO