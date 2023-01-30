Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
nbcrightnow.com
Clash of styles: Offensive-minded Gonzaga tangles with Saint Mary's tough defense
MORAGA, Calif. – Gonzaga coach Mark Few and his most experienced players will watch a bunch of video on Saint Mary’s, but at this point it probably wouldn’t be required to know what the Zags are up against in Saturday’s showdown. The Gaels have put together...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga key matchup: Saint Mary's didn't have to look far for top scorer Aidan Mahaney
MORAGA, Calif. – Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett has spanned the globe in recruiting and developed a fertile pipeline of players from Australia. Bennett has brought in talented transfers, including Spokane-born guard Logan Johnson, who played his freshman season at Cincinnati before joining the Gaels. But the best...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: 12th-ranked Gonzaga builds early lead, coasts past Santa Clara 88-70
Gonzaga felt right on its home court. Anton Watson punctuated a blowout first half with a breakaway dunk, restoring confidence in the Kennel stands as the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The win was the Zags’ first game in Spokane since a...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga opens with impressive first half, leads nearly wire to wire in 88-70 rout of Santa Clara
If possible, Mark Few would’ve bottled up Gonzaga’s first half on Thursday against Santa Clara. The Bulldogs’ high-functioning offense created quality looks just about everywhere on the floor and their defense rose to a level it hadn’t in West Coast Conference play, helping No. 12 Gonzaga open up a big lead and roll to a comfortable 88-70 win over Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
nbcrightnow.com
GONZAGA PRINT GAMER
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women's 14-game win streak snapped at Santa Clara 77-72
The Gonzaga women couldn’t overcome a rough third quarter Thursday night and suffered their first West Coast Conference defeat of the season, a 77-72 upset at Santa Clara. The defeat against the WCC’s seventh-place team not only ended the 17th-ranked Zags’ 14-game winning streak but also dropped them in a tie for first place with Portland.
nbcrightnow.com
Minnehaha Academy retires former Gonzaga great Jalen Suggs' basketball and football jerseys
Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs is only a few years removed from being a two-sport star at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, but the school didn’t waste any time showing Suggs how much he meant there. Minnehaha retired Suggs’ basketball and football jerseys during a ceremony Thursday night at the...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
The Gonzaga women will need to dig just a little deeper after starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth suffered a concussion last week. The Zags are still perfect in the West Coast Conference at 11-0, but the margin for error just got smaller as they prepare for a tough road trip to the Bay Area.
