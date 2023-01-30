Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.

A family member called 911 around 830 AM after finding the two people dead inside the home. Investigators say a gun was found on the scene. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, as this is thought to be an isolated incident.

No suspects are being sought at this time. The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information at this time.