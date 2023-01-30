ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.

A family member called 911 around 830 AM after finding the two people dead inside the home. Investigators say a gun was found on the scene. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, as this is thought to be an isolated incident.

No suspects are being sought at this time. The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information at this time.

Related
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial

We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
