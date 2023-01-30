ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health

By Zach Wendling
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaewC_0kWbrhZy00

The Nebraska Hospital Association, Nebraska Rural Health Association, health care CEOs and State Sens. John Lowe of Kearney, Myron Dorn of Adams and Mike Jacobson of North Platte announce the "Roadmap to Strong Rural Health Care" on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “ Roadmap to Strong Rural Health Care ” along with three medical center CEOs from Wahoo, Falls City and York.

“This roadmap is a guide for state and federal public officials on actions that are needed to protect rural health care services in rural communities across Nebraska,” Nordquist said.

‘At risk’

Nordquist said rural health care is at risk and suffering — like other industries — because of  inflation and workforce challenges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21U23S_0kWbrhZy00

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

However, rural health care has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in recruitment and retention, Nordquist said, even as hospitals supported more than one in every 12 rural jobs nationwide in 2020.

“Simply put, investment in rural health care is an investment in the future of Nebraska,” Nordquist said.

Hansen said rural health systems experienced a 20% increase operationally in per-patient costs, an “unsustainable” increase in unfavorable financial environments.

Health care workers also must contend with an aging population, he continued, as well as struggles with treating mental health and with transportation costs.

“Ultimately, the goal of the rural roadmap is to provide relief now and to work towards stability and sustainability of our state’s rural health care systems now and in the future,” Hansen said.

‘Not sustainable’

Julie Rezac, CEO of Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, said a lack of behavioral health and substance abuse professionals on top of a nursing shortage — expected to reach 5,435 nurses by 2025 — requires a sufficient workforce boost.

Rezac pointed to three specific bills in the Legislature that would accomplish this: Legislative Bill 586 by State Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward to expand clinical training sites for nurses across the state, Legislative Bill 610 by State Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City to fund career and technical education programs for the State Department of Education and Legislative Bill 128 by State Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams to increase reimbursement rates for inpatient and outpatient hospital services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzj9B_0kWbrhZy00

State Sens. John Lowe of Kearney and Myron Dorn of Adams listen to a news conference on rural health care on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Nordquist said Dorn’s legislation would increase rates by 9.6% in the next fiscal year and 7.7% the following year. This is the largest increase the associations have asked for with a 20-year average increase ask at 1.56%.

“We don’t come to make this ask lightly,” Nordquist said. “We ask because we’ve seen these costs explode, and our bottom lines just are not sustainable.”

Nordquist also pointed to Legislative Bill 149 by State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte to support behavioral health capacity and previous legislation passed by State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney for a new rural health complex between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Taking care of rural America

Ryan Larsen, CEO of Community Medical Center in Falls City, emphasized the need for oversight of Medicare Advantage plans so hospitals and doctors can be fairly reimbursed and patients understand what they’re getting.

“I love rural America. I love rural Nebraska,” Larsen said. “I want to make sure we are all around to take care of our rural citizens.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General in York, added that without additional support, hospitals have to make difficult financial decisions, which can come at the cost of cutting services.

Larsen detailed his center’s decision to end labor and delivery services at the end of 2019, which means mothers may have to decide to cross the border into Kansas (where Nebraska Medicaid may not always work well, he said) or a one- or two-hour drive to Nebraska City or Lincoln, respectively.

‘Strong rural Nebraska’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKWYi_0kWbrhZy00

Jed Hansen, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health Association, speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Hansen said 14% of total employment is tied to health care directly or indirectly, with every dollar spent in rural hospitals bringing an additional $2.30 to the global economy.

By addressing the challenges in the industry and minimizing the miles needed to bring life-saving care to farmers, ranchers, educators, business owners and other Nebraskans in rural parts of the state, Hansen said the whole state will benefit.

“Strong rural health equals a strong rural Nebraska,” Hansen said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its […] The post Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Battle over devoting public funds for private school scholarships returns to State Legislature

LINCOLN — The annual battle over whether to devote public funds to private schools was renewed Friday at the Nebraska Legislature, with testimony extending into the evening. Nebraska is one of only two states that doesn’t allow “school choice” by extending public state funds to private schools. Backers of parochial and private schools said Friday […] The post Battle over devoting public funds for private school scholarships returns to State Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the seven members of the Legislature’s Health and […] The post Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmaker revives legislation to help Earnest Jackson, others get a retrial

LINCOLN — A revived legislative proposal would allow convicted defendants — including an Omaha man convicted for a 1999 killing — to file a motion for a retrial based on newly discovered evidence. Legislative Bill 18, proposed by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha — a measure similar to one Wayne introduced two years ago — is the […] The post Nebraska lawmaker revives legislation to help Earnest Jackson, others get a retrial appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha woman says ‘heartbeat’ bill would inject politicians into ‘difficult’ private decisions

LINCOLN — One by one, four women on Tuesday shared their traumatic, personal stories about abortion rights, urging Nebraska lawmakers to reject a proposal to further restrict the procedure. “This legislation takes away Nebraskans’ ability to control their bodies and their future,” said Abby Waller, a 37-year-old Omaha mother, who chose an abortion after doctors […] The post Omaha woman says ‘heartbeat’ bill would inject politicians into ‘difficult’ private decisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade

LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Nebraska’s teacher shortage

LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said they were short another 100. State education statistics […] The post Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Nebraska’s teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Virginia group sends postcards critical of proposal to amend term limits

LINCOLN — The ink is barely dry on a proposal to extend state legislative term limits from two four-year terms to three, but a Virginia group is already attacking the idea. The group, called Liberty Initiative Fund, recently mailed hundreds of postcards to constituents of state senators who are supporting a proposed constitutional amendment to […] The post Virginia group sends postcards critical of proposal to amend term limits appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

School officials say governor’s revenue cap would harm education, efforts to fill staff vacancies

 LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place […] The post School officials say governor’s revenue cap would harm education, efforts to fill staff vacancies appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund

LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Deb Fischer named to U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, stays on Armed Services

LINCOLN — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is now serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee, she announced Wednesday. She is taking on the role in addition to her seat on the Armed Services Committee. Typically, senators are allowed to join one top-level committee, such as Appropriations or Armed Services. Fischer will serve on two.  The […] The post Deb Fischer named to U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, stays on Armed Services appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork Friday requesting a special prosecutor to check the work of the Lincoln Police Department regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Condon, a Republican prosecutor backed by both the new and old leadership teams at the state GOP, asked a judge to […] The post County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission

LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senators expect no action against Brewer on constituent’s residency complaint

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature likely won’t consider a Cherry County Republican’s allegation that her representative, State Sen. Tom Brewer, doesn’t live in his Sandhills district and should forfeit his seat. That was the consensus among more than a dozen state lawmakers contacted after Valentine resident Sherri Bacon filed a complaint with the Clerk of […] The post Nebraska senators expect no action against Brewer on constituent’s residency complaint appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Schools need more than fakes

Competition soared this month in the sky-is-falling sweepstakes. Among the honorable mentions is U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., who, rather than being serious about serious problems, I found on Twitter making breakfast on a gas stove because, well, gas stoves, you know. Apparently that whole debt ceiling thing is a trifle. Maybe, too, Congress should table […] The post Schools need more than fakes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing

LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Help the Nebraska Examiner mark its first anniversary

The Nebraska Examiner is marking its first anniversary today, and I want to thank you all for your support over the past year. With your help, we’ve achieved some important milestones: In our first year as a nonprofit news outlet, we published more than 1,700 stories – including nearly 1,200 just by our three full-time […] The post Help the Nebraska Examiner mark its first anniversary appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy