South Plains high school basketball standings: Week of Jan. 30

LITTLEFIELD — There's very little Madison McNeese isn't involved with. A four-year member of the Littlefield varsity girls basketball team, McNeese is also a member of the volleyball, track and tennis teams. Shortly after helping the Lady Cats handle Denver City 48-25 in Wildcat Gym on Thursday afternoon, she quickly changed out of her basketball uniform and into her cheerleader attire for the boys game. ...

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO