Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

South Plains high school basketball standings: Week of Jan. 30

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
*NOTE: All game times are subject to change due to weather. Coaches, send schedule changes and any corrections/updates to the standings to sports@lubbockonline.com.

BOYS

DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT

Frenship23-44-1

Midland High18-74-1

Odessa High18-113-2

Odessa Permian15-102-3

San Angelo Central20-72-3

Midland Legacy3-230-5

Tuesday's schedule

Odessa High at Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Midland High at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Legacy at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Amarillo High27-34-0

Amarillo Palo Duro15-83-1

Amarillo Tascosa14-142-2

Plainview10-171-3

Amarillo Caprock4-200-4

Tuesday's schedule

Amarillo Tascosa at Amarillo Palo Duro, 7:30 p.m.

Plainview at Amarillo Caprock, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Monterey20-88-0

Abilene Cooper15-105-2

Coronado16-95-2

Abilene High11-143-5

Abilene Wylie11-163-5

Lubbock-Cooper15-133-5

Lubbock High3-250-8

Tuesday's schedule

Abilene Cooper at Monterey, 7:30 p.m.

Coronado at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Wylie at Lubbock High, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Seminole20-75-0

Midland Greenwood20-84-1

Monahans20-103-2

Andrews8-172-3

Fort Stockton12-141-4

Pecos7-190-5

Tuesday's schedule

Seminole at Fort Stockton, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Greenwood at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Pecos at Monahans, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Estacado17-155-0

Snyder9-164-1

Levelland13-133-2

Big Spring6-161-4

San Angelo Lake View6-201-4

Sweetwater18-101-4

Tuesday's schedule

San Angelo Lake View at Estacado, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Snyder, 7:30 p.m.

Levelland at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Shallowater20-25-0

Childress17-74-1

Idalou17-113-2

Abernathy15-82-3

Roosevelt7-111-4

Slaton5-160-5

Tuesday's schedule

Shallowater at Idalou, 7:30 p.m.

Childress at Abernathy, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Slaton, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lamesa25-27-1

Littlefield14-116-1

Brownfield12-135-3

Dimmitt12-94-3

Denver City13-153-5

Muleshoe7-112-6

Friona4-220-8

Tuesday's schedule

Brownfield at Lamesa, 7:30 p.m.

Denver City at Littlefield, postponed

Dimmitt at Friona, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Farwell20-45-0

Panhandle16-64-1

Vega14-93-2

Bovina14-112-3

Boys Ranch9-121-4

Amarillo Highland Park11-140-5

Tuesday's schedule

Amarillo Highland Park at Farwell, 7:30 p.m.

Panhandle at Vega, 7:30 p.m.

Bovina at Boys Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Olton20-49-0

Floydada26-58-1

New Deal18-76-3

Hale Center10-134-5

Lockney11-123-6

Smyer5-213-6

Ralls4-202-7

Sudan1-131-8

Tuesday's schedule

Olton at New Deal, 7:45 p.m.

Floydada at Smyer, 7:45 p.m.

Hale Center at Sudan, 7:45 p.m.

Ralls at Lockney, 7:45 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

New Home20-77-0

Plains22-56-1

Seagraves17-105-3

Sundown7-114-4

Tahoka10-123-5

Ropes13-102-6

Post1-250-8

Tuesday's schedule

Seagraves at New Home, 7:30 p.m.

Plains at Ropes, 7:30 p.m.

Tahoka at Post, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT

Frenship23-66-1

Odessa High19-135-2

San Angelo Central18-125-2

Midland Legacy12-214-3

Odessa Permian14-171-7

Midland High12-170-7

Tuesday's Schedule

Midland Legacy at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m.

Odessa High at Frenship, 6 p.m.

Midland High at Odessa Permian, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Amarillo Tascosa24-45-1

Amarillo High28-45-1

Amarillo Palo Duro14-132-3

Plainview14-92-3

Amarillo Caprock9-200-6

Tuesday's Schedule

Plainview at Amarillo Caprock, 6 p.m.

Amarillo Tascosa at Amarillo Palo Duro, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lubbock-Cooper23-69-1

Monterey25-39-1

Coronado21-105-4

Lubbock High20-124-5

Abilene Cooper19-123-6

Abilene Wylie13-172-7

Abilene High13-181-9

Tuesday's Schedule

Coronado at Abilene High, 6 p.m.

Abilene Cooper at Monterey, 6 p.m.

Abilene Wylie at Lubbock High, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Seminole25-77-0

Midland Greenwood16-166-1

Monahans7-183-4

Fort Stockton12-183-4

Andrews10-172-5

Pecos1-180-7

Tuesday's Schedule

Seminole at Fort Stockton, 6:15 p.m.

Midland Greenwood at Andres, 6:15 p.m

Pecos at Monahans, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Levelland27-37-0

Estacado19-106-1

Snyder14-164-3

Big Spring8-172-5

Sweetwater13-172-5

San Angelo Lake View2-230-7

Tuesday's Schedule

Levelland at Sweetwater, 6:15 p.m.

Big Spring at Snyder, 6:15 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Estacado, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Idalou19-126-1

Childress21-86-1

Shallowater22-95-2

Abernathy15-82-5

Roosevelt6-181-6

Slaton9-151-6

Tuesday's Schedule

Shallowater at Idalou, 6:15 p.m.

Roosevelt at Slaton, 6:15 p.m.

Childress at Abernathy, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Littlefield^18-99-0

Muleshoe14-126-4

Denver City16-136-4

Lamesa16-155-4

Brownfield13-185-4

Dimmitt8-192-7

Friona5-210-10

^ clinched district title

Tuesday's Schedule

Denver City at Littlefield, 6:15 p.m.

Brownfield at Lamesa, 6:15 p.m.

Dimmitt at Friona, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Panhandle22-77-0

Farwell25-55-2

Vega14-185-2

Boys Ranch6-132-5

Bovina10-132-5

Amarillo Highland Park7-170-7

Tuesday's Schedule

Amarillo Highland Park at Farwell, 6:30 p.m.

Panhandle at Vega, 6:30 p.m.

Bovina at Boys Ranch, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Sudan21-810-1

Olton12-158-3

Hale Center22-98-3

Floydada16-136-5

Lockney19-106-5

New Deal14-145-6

Ralls6-181-10

Smyer6-230-11

Tuesday's Schedule

Olton at New Deal, 6:15 p.m.

Hale Center at Sudan, 6:15 p.m.

Floydada at Smyer, 6:15 p.m.

Ralls at Lockney, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

New Home%25-49-0

Sundown21-87-3

Ropes24-57-3

Plains21-74-5

Tahoka13-144-5

Seagraves3-162-8

Post0-230-9

% clinched No. 1 seed

Tuesday's Schedule

Seagraves at New Home, 6:15 p.m.

Plains at Ropes, 6:15 p.m.

Tahoka at Post, 6:15 p.m.

