South Plains high school basketball standings: Week of Jan. 30
*NOTE: All game times are subject to change due to weather. Coaches, send schedule changes and any corrections/updates to the standings to sports@lubbockonline.com.
BOYS
DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT
Frenship23-44-1
Midland High18-74-1
Odessa High18-113-2
Odessa Permian15-102-3
San Angelo Central20-72-3
Midland Legacy3-230-5
Tuesday's schedule
Odessa High at Frenship, 7:30 p.m.
Midland High at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Legacy at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Amarillo High27-34-0
Amarillo Palo Duro15-83-1
Amarillo Tascosa14-142-2
Plainview10-171-3
Amarillo Caprock4-200-4
Tuesday's schedule
Amarillo Tascosa at Amarillo Palo Duro, 7:30 p.m.
Plainview at Amarillo Caprock, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Monterey20-88-0
Abilene Cooper15-105-2
Coronado16-95-2
Abilene High11-143-5
Abilene Wylie11-163-5
Lubbock-Cooper15-133-5
Lubbock High3-250-8
Tuesday's schedule
Abilene Cooper at Monterey, 7:30 p.m.
Coronado at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Wylie at Lubbock High, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Seminole20-75-0
Midland Greenwood20-84-1
Monahans20-103-2
Andrews8-172-3
Fort Stockton12-141-4
Pecos7-190-5
Tuesday's schedule
Seminole at Fort Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Greenwood at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Pecos at Monahans, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Estacado17-155-0
Snyder9-164-1
Levelland13-133-2
Big Spring6-161-4
San Angelo Lake View6-201-4
Sweetwater18-101-4
Tuesday's schedule
San Angelo Lake View at Estacado, 7:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Snyder, 7:30 p.m.
Levelland at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Shallowater20-25-0
Childress17-74-1
Idalou17-113-2
Abernathy15-82-3
Roosevelt7-111-4
Slaton5-160-5
Tuesday's schedule
Shallowater at Idalou, 7:30 p.m.
Childress at Abernathy, 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt at Slaton, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lamesa25-27-1
Littlefield14-116-1
Brownfield12-135-3
Dimmitt12-94-3
Denver City13-153-5
Muleshoe7-112-6
Friona4-220-8
Tuesday's schedule
Brownfield at Lamesa, 7:30 p.m.
Denver City at Littlefield, postponed
Dimmitt at Friona, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Farwell20-45-0
Panhandle16-64-1
Vega14-93-2
Bovina14-112-3
Boys Ranch9-121-4
Amarillo Highland Park11-140-5
Tuesday's schedule
Amarillo Highland Park at Farwell, 7:30 p.m.
Panhandle at Vega, 7:30 p.m.
Bovina at Boys Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Olton20-49-0
Floydada26-58-1
New Deal18-76-3
Hale Center10-134-5
Lockney11-123-6
Smyer5-213-6
Ralls4-202-7
Sudan1-131-8
Tuesday's schedule
Olton at New Deal, 7:45 p.m.
Floydada at Smyer, 7:45 p.m.
Hale Center at Sudan, 7:45 p.m.
Ralls at Lockney, 7:45 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
New Home20-77-0
Plains22-56-1
Seagraves17-105-3
Sundown7-114-4
Tahoka10-123-5
Ropes13-102-6
Post1-250-8
Tuesday's schedule
Seagraves at New Home, 7:30 p.m.
Plains at Ropes, 7:30 p.m.
Tahoka at Post, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT
Frenship23-66-1
Odessa High19-135-2
San Angelo Central18-125-2
Midland Legacy12-214-3
Odessa Permian14-171-7
Midland High12-170-7
Tuesday's Schedule
Midland Legacy at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m.
Odessa High at Frenship, 6 p.m.
Midland High at Odessa Permian, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Amarillo Tascosa24-45-1
Amarillo High28-45-1
Amarillo Palo Duro14-132-3
Plainview14-92-3
Amarillo Caprock9-200-6
Tuesday's Schedule
Plainview at Amarillo Caprock, 6 p.m.
Amarillo Tascosa at Amarillo Palo Duro, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lubbock-Cooper23-69-1
Monterey25-39-1
Coronado21-105-4
Lubbock High20-124-5
Abilene Cooper19-123-6
Abilene Wylie13-172-7
Abilene High13-181-9
Tuesday's Schedule
Coronado at Abilene High, 6 p.m.
Abilene Cooper at Monterey, 6 p.m.
Abilene Wylie at Lubbock High, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Seminole25-77-0
Midland Greenwood16-166-1
Monahans7-183-4
Fort Stockton12-183-4
Andrews10-172-5
Pecos1-180-7
Tuesday's Schedule
Seminole at Fort Stockton, 6:15 p.m.
Midland Greenwood at Andres, 6:15 p.m
Pecos at Monahans, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Levelland27-37-0
Estacado19-106-1
Snyder14-164-3
Big Spring8-172-5
Sweetwater13-172-5
San Angelo Lake View2-230-7
Tuesday's Schedule
Levelland at Sweetwater, 6:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Snyder, 6:15 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Estacado, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Idalou19-126-1
Childress21-86-1
Shallowater22-95-2
Abernathy15-82-5
Roosevelt6-181-6
Slaton9-151-6
Tuesday's Schedule
Shallowater at Idalou, 6:15 p.m.
Roosevelt at Slaton, 6:15 p.m.
Childress at Abernathy, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Littlefield^18-99-0
Muleshoe14-126-4
Denver City16-136-4
Lamesa16-155-4
Brownfield13-185-4
Dimmitt8-192-7
Friona5-210-10
^ clinched district title
Tuesday's Schedule
Denver City at Littlefield, 6:15 p.m.
Brownfield at Lamesa, 6:15 p.m.
Dimmitt at Friona, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Panhandle22-77-0
Farwell25-55-2
Vega14-185-2
Boys Ranch6-132-5
Bovina10-132-5
Amarillo Highland Park7-170-7
Tuesday's Schedule
Amarillo Highland Park at Farwell, 6:30 p.m.
Panhandle at Vega, 6:30 p.m.
Bovina at Boys Ranch, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Sudan21-810-1
Olton12-158-3
Hale Center22-98-3
Floydada16-136-5
Lockney19-106-5
New Deal14-145-6
Ralls6-181-10
Smyer6-230-11
Tuesday's Schedule
Olton at New Deal, 6:15 p.m.
Hale Center at Sudan, 6:15 p.m.
Floydada at Smyer, 6:15 p.m.
Ralls at Lockney, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
New Home%25-49-0
Sundown21-87-3
Ropes24-57-3
Plains21-74-5
Tahoka13-144-5
Seagraves3-162-8
Post0-230-9
% clinched No. 1 seed
Tuesday's Schedule
Seagraves at New Home, 6:15 p.m.
Plains at Ropes, 6:15 p.m.
Tahoka at Post, 6:15 p.m.
