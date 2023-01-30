Who are Providence's top taxpayers? We've got the list.

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

It's officially tax season and hopefully, you won't have to make any big payments this year for withholding too much in 2022.

While it's not income tax, I do know some big amounts, including some in the six figures will be paid to the City of Providence. The Journal's Paul Edward Parker has a look at Providence's 30 highest taxpayers.

Included in the list are a lot of familiar locations, including as Paul puts it "a lot of places that people sleep."

Number 30 on the list will also be very recognizable to readers and if recent stories about the site come to fruition the potential for it to move up the list is very high.

Check out Paul's full story and if you're wondering who the top taxpayers are in your community stick around. He'll have similar lists from cities and towns across Rhode Island, so check back often.

• A home in the woods of Foster that was a model for universal design when it was built in the 1970s has been restored. Check out the New York Times article.

• Kohl’s Corp. is entering the year a beaten and bruised company and the hits might keep coming.

• ICYMI: From The Journal's Patrick Anderson. "(Y)ou won't find any nuclear submarines Down Under, and the Australian effort to remedy that briefly raised Aussie-Rhody diplomatic tensions this month to levels not seen since last year's spat over the final resting place of the HMS Endeavor.

