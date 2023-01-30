ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase

Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a red liquid...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Click10.com

Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road. She said Pompano Beach...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL

