Click10.com
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Click10.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
Click10.com
Murder suspect in custody after being found with South Florida Lyft driver’s vehicle
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday after he led police on a chase in North Carolina while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from South Florida, authorities confirmed. Lindsay DiBetta told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that her father,...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a red liquid...
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
Click10.com
Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road. She said Pompano Beach...
WSVN-TV
Aggravated battery on officer charge dropped for man arrested in connection to drag racing ring
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer has had this charge dropped but still faces charges for allegedly being part of a drag racing ring. Michael Trillo was arrested in January on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways. The...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
WATCH: Florida police officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.
Click10.com
Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say. Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery. Man arrested in Miami Beach...
Click10.com
Police: Homicide investigation leads to cockfighting bust in rural NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation led Miami-Dade police to bust a cockfighting ring in a rural area on the northwestern edge of the county Sunday, according to an arrest report. Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman on a charge of attending an animal fighting event. According to...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
Click10.com
New video shows Hollywood police dragging man into elevator after shooting him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – New surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows Hollywood police officers dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him last year. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26, 2022,...
Click10.com
‘Senseless violence’: Father describes how another shooting on I-95 injures driver
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida left a father feeling frustrated. Jeff Brown said his 23-year-old daughter was with her boyfriend in a grey Tesla when a shooter injured him and they crashed while visiting from Colorado. “What in the world is going...
