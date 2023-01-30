Central and eastern Washington communities among those getting DOT funds to address traffic deaths

RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. “Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we’re incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO