Central and eastern Washington communities among those getting DOT funds to address traffic deaths

Yakima Neighborhood Health gets over $1.6 million to address homelessness
WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced over $9.1 million in federal awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings across Washington state on February 2. Yakima Neighborhood Health will receive $1,653,299 to address unsheltered homelessness in...
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. “Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we’re incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
