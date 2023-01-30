ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Preparing for the future as layoffs become more commonplace

CLEVELAND — In Akron, 90 workers are now out of a job at Ohio-based Goodyear. The manufacturing company recently announced it will cut 500 jobs worldwide in response to inflation. The company is one of the first, among many expected, to hand out pink slips to workers in 2023.
