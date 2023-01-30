ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock High getting two dwarf goats after ordinance approved

By Claire Curry, Ryan Harper
WNCT
 4 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at Havelock High School will now have the chance to interact with barnyard animals on campus.

The new ordinance was approved by commissioners in a recent meeting. Those in favor say this will help teach students responsibility and peak interest in Agriculture courses.

“The thought was they needed to be able to provide a hands-on experience for more animals than just, you know, a chicken or a bunny. And part of that was to be able to be competitive with the other local high schools,” stated Havelock City Manager Christopher McGee.

Havelock High School will be getting two Nigerian Dwarf Goats under the new plan. Commissioners say the community has responded well to the idea of getting more animals in the future.

