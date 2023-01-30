Arctic blast pushes through the Rio Grande Valley

It’s definitely going to be time for some caldo and hot chocolate over the next couple of days, as a blast of arctic air has once again pushed through the Rio Grande Valley.

And while it won’t be as cold as it was in the days leading up to Christmas 2022, it will be about a 30 to 35 degree drop in temperatures from Monday’s high, which was in the upper 70s.

“We probably won’t get that cold, but it will be the coldest since then,” said Rick Hallman, a forecaster for the National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

The weather will be perfect for some “good soup days, some caldo and all of that,” Hallman said.

The high temperature for Tuesday will remain in the 40s and reach about 50 degrees closer to the coast.

“Tuesday night into Wednesday night right now looks like the cool is coming up low 40s, maybe even into the upper 30s,” Hallman said.

A special weather statement issued Monday stated there could also be wind chill or “feels like” temperatures between 25 and 35 degrees through Thursday morning.

“Any exposure to outside pets, animals, people, Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially the ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the mid-30s, so that amount of exposure could increase the risk of likelihood of hypothermia,” Hallman said.

The cold front will also bring light rain and drizzle that was expected to last through at least Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances between 30 to 50% are expected across the Valley.

Hallman reminds pet owners to make sure their outside pets are taken care of and that residents make sure to dress in layers if they plan to head outdoors.

The temperatures won’t start to warm up until Thursday afternoon, where they could be in the 50s.

On Friday, the temperatures will be in the 60s, Hallman said, and maybe the 70s on Saturday.