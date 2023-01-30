WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]

WINTERVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO