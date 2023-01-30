Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCT
Jacksonville residents have new option for high-speed internet
Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. Jacksonville residents have new option for high-speed …. Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after...
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
WNCT
Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7
Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined the social districts, this...
WNCT
Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your table in Greenville
Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Julep restaurant looks to bring the garden to your …. Julep restaurant manager Brittany Turner goes into detail about their unique restaurant menu in Greenville. Ayden Celebrates 132 years. Ayden is preparing to celebrate 132...
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the lot where the former Talbots business sat. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially […]
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more. Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go. View […]
WNCT
New owners of Bistro 252 look to bring healthy options to New Bern
Bistro 252 co-owners Tammy West and Terrell Southerland look to temp New bern citizens tastebuds. New owners of Bistro 252 look to bring healthy options …. Bistro 252 co-owners Tammy West and Terrell Southerland look to temp New bern citizens tastebuds. Jury duty scams on the rise. Jury duty scams...
‘Harriet Jacobs’ performance postponed
NEW BERN, NC — The North Carolina History Theater has postponed its production of Lydia R. Diamond’s “Harriet Jacobs,” originally scheduled for this weekend at the History Center’s Cullman Hall in New Bern. The show, which examines the life of Edenton slave Harriet Jacobs, was postponed due to circumstances beyond the company’s control, theater president […]
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
Prayer vigil takes place in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While the funeral for Tyre Nichols took place in Memphis on Wednesday, members of the community came together in Jacksonville for a prayer vigil led by the Jacksonville Police Department. Dozens gathered on the front steps of the Jacksonville Public Safety building to pray for unity and peace. “When they said […]
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
Rescue dog joins Morehead City Police force through donation
MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones. Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. […]
Comments / 1