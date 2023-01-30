Growing up, I was a big fan of “That ‘70s Show.” I believe that it’s one of the greatest TV sitcoms to ever air. The audience gets to hang out down the street in Eric Forman’s basement with relatable teenage characters and some of their loving-yet-animated parents that you grow to know and love over the course of seven seasons. “That ‘70s Show” is unique as it takes you back to a time that many viewers did not get to experience. Yet you still find many similarities between yourself and this group of teens growing up in the ‘70s.

