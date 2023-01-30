Read full article on original website
COLUMN: Quinn XCII is consistently unremarkable on ‘The People’s Champ’
Quinn XCII (“ninety-two”) has long been known for his particular style of bedroom pop. As his career has progressed, he has gradually moved from a more low-budget sound toward a close emulation of industry pop production. His most recent release, “The People’s Champ,” represents another step on that...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
OPINION: This week's hot takes
Joey Sills: I understand its technical proficiency and its cultural significance, but the original “Avatar” is the definition of mid. It’s a generic 90-minute film in a three-hour film’s body and it drags so much that it definitely feels like it. Watch it for its historical value but don’t expect anything revelatory.
OPINION: Netflix’s ‘That ‘90s Show’ missed the mark
Growing up, I was a big fan of “That ‘70s Show.” I believe that it’s one of the greatest TV sitcoms to ever air. The audience gets to hang out down the street in Eric Forman’s basement with relatable teenage characters and some of their loving-yet-animated parents that you grow to know and love over the course of seven seasons. “That ‘70s Show” is unique as it takes you back to a time that many viewers did not get to experience. Yet you still find many similarities between yourself and this group of teens growing up in the ‘70s.
