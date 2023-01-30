ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Pedestrian hit after driver mistakenly hits gas pedal instead of brake: police

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit after a driver told police that he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on Monday afternoon.

St. Petersburg police said a pedestrian was hit in a parking lot in the 600 block of 10th Street North around 2:13 p.m.

Police said the vehicle lurched forward and pinned a man between two vehicles. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 6

Brian Stephens
4d ago

Elderly? I respect my elders to the fullest but these old ppl can't drive and Jill ppl every day. They need to make laws where the elderly have stiffer driving exams

Reply
3
 

