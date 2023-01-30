ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Here's How Much The Ford Maverick Can Actually Tow

There are many reasons why the Ford Maverick is selling like hotcakes. It's the first compact pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, starting well-equipped for under $24,000. The demand for Ford's newest unibody compact pickup has been relentless since debuting in 2021, causing Ford to close its order books multiple times to keep up with the overflowing orders.
Carscoops

Can You Guess How Much Power The Ford F-150 Raptor R Delivers On A Dyno?

The spec sheet for the Ford F-150 Raptor R reveals that its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is good for 700 hp and 650 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. However, how much of this power actually makes it to the ground?. To find out, Late Model Restoration strapped their freshly delivered F-150...
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car

The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
MotorBiscuit

What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?

Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
