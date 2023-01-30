Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Here's How Much The Ford Maverick Can Actually Tow
There are many reasons why the Ford Maverick is selling like hotcakes. It's the first compact pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, starting well-equipped for under $24,000. The demand for Ford's newest unibody compact pickup has been relentless since debuting in 2021, causing Ford to close its order books multiple times to keep up with the overflowing orders.
Carscoops
Can You Guess How Much Power The Ford F-150 Raptor R Delivers On A Dyno?
The spec sheet for the Ford F-150 Raptor R reveals that its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is good for 700 hp and 650 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. However, how much of this power actually makes it to the ground?. To find out, Late Model Restoration strapped their freshly delivered F-150...
The Ford Shelby GR-1 Was An Incredible Retro Concept Car, And It's About To Make A Comeback
Alongside the Ford GT, one concept that never saw production was the Ford Shelby GR-1, an aluminum sports car inspired by Shelby cars of the past.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
I was obsessed with my Tesla but Elon Musk convinced me I'd rather drive an electric Mercedes-Benz
Christine Orita got her first Tesla in 2013. Elon Musk's conservative views and promises about self-driving tech pushed her to ditch the brand.
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?
Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
SlashGear
