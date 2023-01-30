SAN FRANCISCO -- The community came together to honor and celebrate the life of Gavin Boston at a candlelight vigil in front of the Japantown pagoda Tuesday evening. The security guard was gunned down just two months after he took the job in a neighborhood he loved. People who knew Boston and those just touched by his story, left origami cranes, a symbol of hope and healing, in memory of the 40 year old. He was fatally shot in the head as he was escorting a teen out of the Japan Center Mall January 4th. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for murder. A 14-year-old...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO