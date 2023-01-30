Read full article on original website
The 25th SF Independent Film Festival runs deep with Mission ties
This year’s SF Independent Film Festival will screen 95 new independent films from around the world and The Bay between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 with the Roxie Theater on 16th Street being the main screen. But more than locating itself in the Mission District, the festival’s line up is filled with films that have ties to the Mission. Here are some of them.
