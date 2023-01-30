KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine today and noticeably warmer. North winds at the end of the day will bring colder air in for Friday. High 47. Sunny and colder Friday. High 35. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with strong south winds. High 55. Scattered clouds and sunshine and mild Sunday. High 57. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday. High 60. Chance of rain showers Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO