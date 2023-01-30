ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Back to winter's cold today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder today with sunshine. High 34. Scattered clouds and sunshine, very windy and warmer Saturday. South gusts up to 35 mph. High 55. Less wind and clouds Sunday. Mostly sunny and warmer. High 57. Strong south winds return Monday with clouds. Warmer. High 62. Slight chance of rain early Tuesday morning. High 48. Highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday through next Friday with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny and warmer conditions for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine today and noticeably warmer. North winds at the end of the day will bring colder air in for Friday. High 47. Sunny and colder Friday. High 35. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with strong south winds. High 55. Scattered clouds and sunshine and mild Sunday. High 57. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday. High 60. Chance of rain showers Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Colder conditions settle in Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS

