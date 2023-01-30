Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Back to winter's cold today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder today with sunshine. High 34. Scattered clouds and sunshine, very windy and warmer Saturday. South gusts up to 35 mph. High 55. Less wind and clouds Sunday. Mostly sunny and warmer. High 57. Strong south winds return Monday with clouds. Warmer. High 62. Slight chance of rain early Tuesday morning. High 48. Highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday through next Friday with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
KMBC.com
Sunny and warmer conditions for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine today and noticeably warmer. North winds at the end of the day will bring colder air in for Friday. High 47. Sunny and colder Friday. High 35. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with strong south winds. High 55. Scattered clouds and sunshine and mild Sunday. High 57. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday. High 60. Chance of rain showers Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KMBC.com
Colder conditions settle in Thursday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
KMBC.com
BBQ Boom: Barbecue business heating up across Kansas City as Super Bowl nears
Demand for barbecue in advance of Super Bowl Sunday is heating up in Kansas City. Eric Tadda of “Joe’s Bar-B-Que” said the restaurant is already getting large orders for Super Bowl parties for 10 to 15 people. “We honestly will adjust our business around the Chiefs and...
KMBC.com
'We expect to be busy’: Lines out of the door at Kansas City-area locations on first day weed is legal in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a busy day for marijuana dispensaries that are now officially open for business on the Missouri side. Sales officially became legal on the Missouri side of the metro on Friday morning. By lunchtime, lines were going out of the door at multiple locations...
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
Watch: red-tailed hawk hit by truck in Kansas released back into the wild
LINWOOD (KSNT) – A bird of prey is getting a second chance at life thanks to the effort of local volunteers. Diane Johnson with Operation WildLife spoke with 27 News about the recent, successful recovery and release of a red-tailed hawk back into the wild. The happy moment was made possible through the efforts of […]
KMBC.com
Local floral shop preparing for Valentine's Day rush after Super Bowl Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If all goes to plan and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, then Kansas City will host a championship celebration soon. Right in the middle of all the excitement, there is another important date. Valentine’s Day is the Tuesday after the big game. Trapp...
KMBC.com
2 Kansas City homes damaged after fire spreads from one home to another
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged by a fire late Thursday night. The fire happened around 9:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of E. 7th Street in Kansas City. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. One home caught fire and...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Kansas City police say package at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't a threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City authorities briefly investigated what was believed to be a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Several crews were dispatched to 1 Arrowhead Drive at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday on a hazardous materials response call. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Kansas...
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KMBC.com
With big events in Kansas City on the horizon, city and state renew effort to cleanup graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a renewed effort to clean up graffiti in the downtown Kansas City area in advance of several major events. The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional will be held in March and the NFL draft will take place in town in April.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
First flight to depart new KCI terminal to Chicago
The first flight to depart the new Kansas City International Airport terminal on Feb. 28 is set for Chicago Midway.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
