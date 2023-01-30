Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
ND House votes down paid family leave
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
KFYR-TV
Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon
BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon. He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
KFYR-TV
ND House votes down minimum wage increase
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives rejected a bill today that would have raised the state’s minimum wage. HB 1507 would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $9.00 per hour and would continue increase $0.25 per hour every year. Those opposed to the bill say it would’ve put undue strain on small businesses.
KFYR-TV
Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
KFYR-TV
Montana officials react to possible delisting of grizzly bears in Yellowstone and Glacier regions
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - The Biden Administration is moving forward in ending federal protections for grizzly bears around Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday it would begin a review of the species in those regions. Governor Greg Gianforte petitioned the department to delist Grizzly bears from the Northern Continental Divide and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems, returning management control to the states.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
KFYR-TV
High caseloads for attorneys across nation opens discussion on access to legal representation in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In some areas across the country, those facing battles in court are having trouble finding representation. Shortages of attorneys, especially public defenders, funding and resources have created what some legal professionals say is a “crisis in the West.”. When someone’s charged with a crime and...
KFYR-TV
Montana Governor releases statement on suspected Chinese spy balloon
HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, released a statement Thursday, following various news reports of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had flown over parts of the state. Gianforte provided the following statement:. “I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair to announce pair of acts Friday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is expected to announce two more country showpass acts who will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. The acts will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced two more country showpass acts Friday morning. Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. Paisley and Nichols will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey...
KFYR-TV
Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
