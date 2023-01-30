Carjacker steals van with wheelchair-bound man still inside, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are looking for a man believed to have carjacked a dodge minivan Monday with a nonverbal, wheelchair-bound man still inside.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard in Port St. Lucy for a reported stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Caravan, was driven by a group home employee with a nonverbal 55-year-old wheelchair-bound man inside. When the employee pulled into a convenience store plaza, a suspect, described as a white male, got in the vehicle and drove off.

A short time later, officers found Caravan abandoned in the area of Southeast Floresta Drive and Southeast Naranja Avenue. The victim was still inside but unharmed.

Police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old white male, wearing shorts and no shirt. The suspect was last seen driving the van north on Bayshore Boulevard.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

