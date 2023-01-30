Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Overdoses at Nearby School Divisions Prompt Warnings in Loudoun
Parents of secondary students in Loudoun County Public Schools received emails from their students’ schools today, warning them of the dangers of fentanyl after recent news of drug overdoses in nearby school divisions. The email described the division’s plan to combat overdoses on campuses and encouraged parents to talk...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
alxnow.com
Alexandria teens make suggestions for city to help on youth safety issues
Seven months after Luis Mejia Hernandez was fatally stabbed in a brawl at the Bradlee Shopping Center McDonald’s, the city has made some progress on putting together a series of teen-led recommendations for preventing future violence. Some of the initial suggestions coming out of those focus group meetings, though,...
WTOP
Second instance of ‘hateful graffiti’ discovered at Montgomery County high school
Days after reacting to hateful graffiti at his school, the principal of Gaithersburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, said a staff member found a racial slur scratched onto a locker in the boys’ locker room. In an email to parents, Principal Cary Dimmick said that he is extremely...
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose. Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A...
fox5dc.com
N-word written on locker at Gaithersburg High School; MCPS launches investigation
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Hate-based graffiti was found Wednesday in the boy's locker room at Gaithersburg High School. The school's principal, Cary Dimmick, sent home a letter to families notifying them of the discovery. Within the letter, Principal Dimmick says a student made the "unacceptable decision" to scratch the N-word into...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Arlington County teen found unresponsive in high school bathroom dead
An Arlington County teen found unresponsive in a high school bathroom from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday has died. The teen was found unresponsive in a bathroom at Wakefield High School Tuesday morning, according to Arlington County Police. Four other teens were evaluated on the scene by medics. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Wakefield High School student dies after apparent overdose in bathroom: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School in Arlington earlier this week died in the hospital on Thursday, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) President Judith Davis identified the student as Sergio Flores during...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom. Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence
(Updated on 02/03/23 at 11:55 a.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Alexandria City High School placed on ‘secure the building’ status after threat
A threat to Alexandria City High School (ACHS) has put both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses in a pseudo-lockdown called “secure the building” status. In a release, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) said the buildings were put in secure status at 11:45 a.m. after a threat was received by phone.
wfmd.com
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Germantown, Maryland
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. First responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been...
fredericksburg.today
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Comments / 0