📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RYAN JAMES MANCUSO, 24, Junction City, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted person/drug felony; firearm used in crime; Criminal use of weapons; Firearm to person addicted to and using controlled substance; Bond $5,000.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
WIBW
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
WIBW
Person of interest detained in South Lawrence stabbing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A person of interest has been detained for questioning following a stabbing in South Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that it has detained a person of interest for questioning after a stabbing was reported that evening. Just after 9 p.m., officials...
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
RCPD: Arrest made in connection with Feb. '22 burglary
RILEY COUNTY - On January 31, 2023, Riley County Police Department arrested 24-year-old, Brandon Welty of Manhattan in connection with a February 23, 2022 burglary. According to RCPD, Welty is a suspect in a burglary incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road in northern Riley County, where 13 guns and other items were reportedly stolen from a home.
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
Man dies following SE Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, said that at 12:40 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. regarding a shooting. A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was […]
KBI called after man finds friend dead in Wamego home
WIBW
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
WIBW
Retired Overbrook Police Chief passes away
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Overbrook officials have announced the passing of former Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth. Officials did not release the cause of death for Hollingsworth. However, they did say he served the city tirelessly and will be missed. Hollingsworth was named Chief of Police in 2014 and...
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
KVOE
Charges filed in Lyon County contraband case
A preliminary hearing is coming later this month in a Lyon County contraband case. Prosecutors have charged Rhett William Barker with one county of trafficking contraband, in this case methamphetamine liquid and a syringe, to the Lyon County Jail after an alleged incident late last month. Barker has also been charged with meth and paraphernalia possession.
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
