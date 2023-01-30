TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.

