Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
fox13news.com
Local volunteer group works to keep Hillsborough County trails, nature preserves clean
TAMPA, Fla. - Hiking trails are a fun way to stay active, but sometimes, trail and nature preserves are littered with debris. A local group of volunteers is helping to clean up those paths and keep them safe. Bob McElroy and his friends recently spent a Saturday morning walking the...
fox13news.com
New Pasco fire station designed to prevent life-threatening illnesses
Pasco County recently held a ribbon-cutting for its new Station 9 off State Road 52 and the Suncoast Parkway. The chief said the station will serve as a blueprint for new stations.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
10NEWS
Clara Frye provided care to those who were denied
Meet Clara Frye. She was a nurse who provided care to black patients in Tampa who were denied care from all white hospitals.
fox13news.com
Pasco County grows into sports destination, gives boost to local businesses and residents
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County is cementing its foothold as a sports destination, giving a big boost to local businesses and residents, according to the latest tourism impact report. A new report from Pasco County’s sports tourism agency, Florida’s Sports Coast, found visitors spent more than $636 million in...
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Black-owned businesses around Tampa Bay to support this month
And what better way to uplift the Black community than by taking advantage of the incredible food, clothes, and health and beauty services that Black business owners are providing right here in our backyard?
fox13news.com
'Extension of the community': Upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa-based real estate firm Ally Capital Group and the St. Petersburg-based firm Paradise Ventures released renderings of upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete Thursday. It’s a multimillion-dollar project that the two groups said will "revitalize the once upscale retail destination into a...
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
fox13news.com
Sunshine Line provides free transportation, bus passes for seniors
TAMPA, Fla. - For seniors without transportation, getting around can be difficult, which is why there's now a brighter way to travel called "Sunshine Line." The ride service gives those like Sonya Traylor a reason to smile now that she has a ride to her doctor's appointments. "I like it....
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrate 75 years with 'Mermaid Tail Trail'
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The famous Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrated their 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, a new art exposition called the Mermaid Tail Trail was created. Twenty-six individually decorated mermaid statues are custom-made, handpainted by local artists and even face casted by a real mermaid. The face of Christie Loman, one of the Weeki Wachee mermaids, was covered with plaster and molded to give the Weeki Wachee mermaid statues a real face.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
fox13news.com
Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
727area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater | Best Buffets in St. Pete
Are you looking for the best buffets with a variety of food choices? You must try some top all-you-can-eat restaurants in St. Petersburg & Clearwater, FL city. Buffets offer some diverse food options that taste lip-smacking and flavorful. It's a fun way to dine out with your friends and family, especially for a quick meet-up.
A group of Black officers helped reshape law enforcement in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They took an oath to protect and serve, but they say the department they promised to protect did little to protect them. We're talking about Black officers who looked to the law of the land for justice. Leon Jackson was among a dozen St. Petersburg...
Comments / 0