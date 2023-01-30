ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm

SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
SARASOTA, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrate 75 years with 'Mermaid Tail Trail'

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The famous Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrated their 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, a new art exposition called the Mermaid Tail Trail was created. Twenty-six individually decorated mermaid statues are custom-made, handpainted by local artists and even face casted by a real mermaid. The face of Christie Loman, one of the Weeki Wachee mermaids, was covered with plaster and molded to give the Weeki Wachee mermaid statues a real face.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
TAMPA, FL

