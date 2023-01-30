Olander Parks System becomes Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks after rebrand

Erika Buri wants people to know the former Olander Park System was the sum of all its parts and much more.

“The past couple days we have had to be clear, we are not changing the name of Olander Park,” Ms. Buri said Monday. She is the executive director of what is now known as the Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks after the organization formalized a name change from the Olander Park System.

“We have just changed the name of the whole system and that confusion is why we embarked on this project in the first place,” she said. “We want to make sure that everyone knows we are more than just one park.”

The park system, which includes five parks like Sylvan Prairie Park, Fossil Park, Whetstone Park, and Southview Oak Savanna in addition to Olander Park, first announced the name change Thursday with a news conference at Olander Park’s main Hall.

The move is a large part of a total rebrand on the part of the parks to try and realign in accordance with their renewed reach and impact in the community, found after a levy supporting park operations was passed by Sylvania area voters in November.

Sandy Luetke, the chairman of the parks’ Board of Commissioners, said that the decision to rebrand goes much further back.

She said the struggle to get wider recognition goes back to 2019 when a strategic plan revealed that the community was not able to identify any other park in the system besides Olander.

The park system’s longtime logo, which features the sometimes problematic goose, was also listed as a problem.

“How can we educate people so that they understand,” Mrs. Luetke said, mentioning each of the five parks is very different. “It was a process. We wanted to separate ourselves in name from the Sylvania Recreation District too because people confused us with them.

“We wanted to put ‘community’ in the new name because it is not the township, it is not the city, it is a separate entity all its own,” she said of the park system, whose boundaries roughly mirror the outline of the Sylvania Schools District, stretching into Toledo and Ottawa Hills.

The new logo for the Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks, also revealed Thursday, is a tripartite design emphasizing the elements earth, sun and water.

Mrs. Luetke made sure to point out that there is fourth part too.

“The line that creates all of those elements represents the trails,” she said, noting that all five parks in the system have trails. “Even with our smallest park, Whetstone — we just put a beautiful trail in there.”

As part of the rebranding campaign, park officials are trying to highlight the general benefits coming to members of the public through using the parks, through their new tagline “Explore More” and beyond.

Mrs. Luetke mentioned the impacts on community health that can come from being outside in the parks. Ms. Buri echoed the same ideas and said that the organization is promoting health and wellness through park attendance by pushing several initiatives like an in-park social media photo contest, for which the winners will receive merchandise with the park system’s new name and logo.

“We really got a great boost during COVID of people finding us,” Ms. Buri said. “Our visitorship certainly increased and I think people were really able to see the value of outdoor space in the community. The new name, in particular, really speaks to our mission in the community and our tagline is ‘Explore More.’ We really just want to connect people to the outdoors.”

Ms. Buri sees the Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks as an expanding, growing entity that will keep growing in the coming years.

“Our vision is to be a catalyst for change in the community,” she said. “The Metroparks have their ‘five miles to a park’ vision, we have not formalized anything like that but we certainly see something like that happening after we have the infrastructure at our existing properties.”