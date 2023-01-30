Read full article on original website
Governor removes teacher training video, plans 'full content review' of state agencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The governor has ordered the immediate removal of a state-produced teacher training video that, among other things, encouraged educators to have "gender play" in their classrooms. "Governor Cox is deeply troubled by this video," said spokesperson Jennifer Napier-Pearce. "Clearly this content is unacceptable." Those...
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
State removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts, 2News questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media, 2News began asking questions, and now a state agency has taken down a training video for Utah teachers on how to teach gender identity---including to young children. "I thought the public should know," said...
How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?
KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
Take 2 Podcast: National media spotlight on Cox, Lee on Lt. Alkonis, school cell phone ban
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Sen. Mike Lee yanked from powerful Commerce Committee. SB 152 Social Media Companies required to check age of users: Parents would have to give up personal Government ID info. Utah Corrections officer hospitalized after assault at new prison: Are there security...
Utahns could light fireworks during 5-day Diwali celebration under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns would be able to light fireworks during the five days of the Hindu religious holiday Diwali under a bill that is moving through the Legislature. Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), was approved unanimously by the Senate Friday morning...
Utah drivers advised to expect larger wildlife on roads following several elk hit, killed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources is asking drivers to pay extra attention and not drive distracted as more large animals are frequenting areas near interstates and high-trafficked roadways. It’s become an unfortunate daily occurrence near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on the east...
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
Meet Utah's first tiny tap truck
KUTV — "Beth" is a vintage vintage Piaggio Ape that was imported from Italy. Her owners, Dyllan and Tyson, are using Beth has a way to serve drinks at parties, weddings, networking events and more!. For more information visit therollingtaps.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our...
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
Weekend storm heading to Utah will likely bring slush to valley roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our worsening air quality and clear-weather streak will likely come to an end Sunday as a storm impacts the state. Precipitation starts Sunday afternoon as light rain in the valleys before changing to snow during the overnight hours. Snow showers will continue through mid-Monday...
Ice storm leaves 160K+ people in Texas without power, crews working to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — As frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to hit Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by Mayor Pro...
