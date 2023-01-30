ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?

KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Meet Utah's first tiny tap truck

KUTV — "Beth" is a vintage vintage Piaggio Ape that was imported from Italy. Her owners, Dyllan and Tyson, are using Beth has a way to serve drinks at parties, weddings, networking events and more!. For more information visit therollingtaps.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Weekend storm heading to Utah will likely bring slush to valley roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our worsening air quality and clear-weather streak will likely come to an end Sunday as a storm impacts the state. Precipitation starts Sunday afternoon as light rain in the valleys before changing to snow during the overnight hours. Snow showers will continue through mid-Monday...
Utah State

