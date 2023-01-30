Read full article on original website
More than 1K bags of suspected drugs stamped “Game of Death,” “Pandamonium” seized in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a firearm and hundreds of baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl were seized from his vehicle.
Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
Enfield Police searching for man suspected of larceny
Enfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of larceny.
Man tells child coming off bus to "get in" car in West Hartford, police investigating
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A child was targeted by a man in a car telling the child to "get in" his car after stepping off the school bus in West Hartford Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report of suspicious behavior. An initial investigation found that between 3:30 p.m. and 3: 40 p.m., the child came off the school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Baintwood, and while walking they noticed a blue Sedan following.
Store clerk returns fire after shooting in store during robbery: East Hartford police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect has died and another is on the run after an attempted robbery at an East Hartford business, where the store clerk fought back after being shot by one of the suspects. Two people entered Humble & Paid Co. on 1285 Main Street around...
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford
Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing
Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time. The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20,...
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
Police: Waterbury convicted felon with loaded gun resisted arrest
Waterbury police arrested a convicted felon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
More than 30,000 bags of heroin seized on Pleasant Street in Holyoke
Three people were arrested in Holyoke Thursday afternoon after drugs were seized from a home on Pleasant Street.
Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police. Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
Man accused of robbing gas station store arrested: Southington police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man is accused of trying to rob a convenience store and later robbing a gas station on Thursday. Southington police were alerted to an attempted armed robbery around 12:34 p.m. Thursday at the Go Happy Mart on 2110 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. A man, later...
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
'Change the culture' | Bridgeport police hold vigil for Tyre Nichols; vow to stand against police brutality
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — As America processes recent events in Memphis, Tennessee where Tyre Nichols was recently fatally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop, Connecticut’s largest city plagued by poverty and violence and not immune from its own reports of excessive force, is vowing to do better.
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
