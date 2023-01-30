ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

FOX 61

Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man tells child coming off bus to "get in" car in West Hartford, police investigating

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A child was targeted by a man in a car telling the child to "get in" his car after stepping off the school bus in West Hartford Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report of suspicious behavior. An initial investigation found that between 3:30 p.m. and 3: 40 p.m., the child came off the school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Baintwood, and while walking they noticed a blue Sedan following.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police. Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

