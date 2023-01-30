ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Do you know what goes into shaping a cowboy hat?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cowboy hats come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors. They have become a statement of personality and lifestyle around the county. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, there is a booth dedicated to shaping cowboy hats to fit your personality and style. The Cow Lot has been in the business of shaping hats by hand for decades. Since the 1950’s they have provided people from all different backgrounds with apparel to fit their needs.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know

RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the 17th year in a row, Monument Health and the Stock Show have teamed up to bring the nationwide “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” event on Friday, February 3 to town for supporting the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Director of Nursing for the Cancer Care Center Michelle Boelter explains more about the event and what it means to the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why Rapid City is hiring seasonal staff in winter

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Parks and Rec doesn’t need a rodent named Phil to start thinking about the warmer days of spring. Parks and Rec are putting out an early call for seasonal workers at pools, golf courses, and parks. Positions are available for teens 14 and up with a variety of jobs available for older applicants seeking seasonal work.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Police work is hard on a vehicle.” RCPD hopes for eight new patrol vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee recommended on Wednesday that the Rapid City Common Council authorize the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) to purchase eight new patrol vehicles. As the RCPD’s Captain Olson explains, “police work is hard on a vehicle.” Here are some facts you may not know about police cars!
newscenter1.tv

Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
RAPID CITY, SD

