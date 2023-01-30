Read full article on original website
Show-Rite Youth Sheep & Goat Show gives kids first-hand animal show experience
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The next generation of livestock showers got some first-hand experience in the ring on Friday. Kids from across the state showed up at the Barnett Field House at The Monument for the 2023 Show-Rite Youth Sheep & Goat Show. The junior show gives kids from 4-H...
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
Do you know what goes into shaping a cowboy hat?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cowboy hats come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors. They have become a statement of personality and lifestyle around the county. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, there is a booth dedicated to shaping cowboy hats to fit your personality and style. The Cow Lot has been in the business of shaping hats by hand for decades. Since the 1950’s they have provided people from all different backgrounds with apparel to fit their needs.
Are you Tough Enough To Wear Pink? Monument Health and The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo want to know
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the 17th year in a row, Monument Health and the Stock Show have teamed up to bring the nationwide “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” event on Friday, February 3 to town for supporting the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Director of Nursing for the Cancer Care Center Michelle Boelter explains more about the event and what it means to the community.
Are you ready to move into this Rapid City townhome? Because it’s ready for you!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Picture this: You’ve just finished a great meal that you cooked in your newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. You get your comfy slippers on, and then plop yourself in front of the wood-burning fireplace and daydream about how awesome it is to live in South Dakota.
Wake up! Let’s eat some ICE CREAM! It’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day this Saturday!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of rocky road, mint chocolate chip, chunky monkey, or just plain old chocolate and vanilla, tomorrow is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!. That’s right, tomorrow’s holiday is a perfect excuse to have dessert for breakfast....
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
Rodeo Rapid City underway with the 1st PRCA rodeo performance: Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s one of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation. Rodeo Rapid City continued its second weekend of action on Thursday at the Summit Arena with the first of four PRCA rodeo performances. Over the next few days, around 600 contestants will be competing...
Horse Shoe Education & Demonstrations: the skill of forging horse shoes and some of the farriers behind it
RAPID CITY, S.D. – “Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.” Frank Robinson (former MLB manager) once said. But close doesn’t seem to be good enough for these horseshoes. High Plains Farrier Association (HPFA) held it’s second annual Horse Shoe Education and Demonstrations at the...
Check out a State Park pass at the Rapid City Public Library for free!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Recently, South Dakota State Library partnered with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks to allow library cardholders to check out State Park passes from a library near you. The passes can be checked out for free. “Libraries are all about access and whether it’s access...
Photo Gallery: Check out these great snapshots of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here are a few snapshots of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo taken today (2/2/23). Were you there today? Do you have any photos you’d like to share with us? Upload them to our gallery by clicking on the button below.
Why Rapid City is hiring seasonal staff in winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Parks and Rec doesn’t need a rodent named Phil to start thinking about the warmer days of spring. Parks and Rec are putting out an early call for seasonal workers at pools, golf courses, and parks. Positions are available for teens 14 and up with a variety of jobs available for older applicants seeking seasonal work.
Officer-involved shooting at Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue in Rapid City
UPDATE (7:39 p.m.): The South Dakota Office of the Attorney General has reported that following the incident, the suspect was taken to a Rapid City hospital and died afterwards. RAPID CITY, S.D. – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue in...
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
“Police work is hard on a vehicle.” RCPD hopes for eight new patrol vehicles
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee recommended on Wednesday that the Rapid City Common Council authorize the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) to purchase eight new patrol vehicles. As the RCPD’s Captain Olson explains, “police work is hard on a vehicle.” Here are some facts you may not know about police cars!
Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
Western Legacy Foundation continues supporting students pursuing agricultural studies after high school with scholarship opportunities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 1993, the Western Legacy Foundation in Rapid City has helped hundreds of high school seniors with a financial boost to help them pursue agricultural studies after they graduate. Board Member Clay Cross explains more about the foundation and its goal. What is the goal...
Students explore different health care careers during first Rapid City Area Schools Scrubs Camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It takes some guts to go into the medical field, but that’s what these Rapid City students are interested in. Health Services students from Central and Stevens High Schools were able to participate in a Scrubs Camp held at South Dakota Mines Thursday, which was the first one held for Rapid City Area Schools.
A new look and some big changes for Rapid City coming through the Legal and Finance Committee
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Rapid City and the area grows, the city’s Legal and Finance Committee approved some new changes to the city: a brand-new logo and an agreement with Lloyd Companies furthering progress on the upcoming Block 5 development downtown. City Logo. What does the new city...
