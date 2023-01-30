A traffic nightmare unfolded on southbound 101 in San Francisco Wednesday morning following an initial collision that snowballed into multiple collisions and a 19-car pileup. An alert went out from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid southbound 101 south of the Cesar Chavez offramp at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but by that point, traffic was already at a standstill. As Bay Area News Group reports, the first report of the incident came in at 6:49 a.m., though the cause of the initial crash is not clear.

