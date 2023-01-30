Read full article on original website
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
Dozens of Bay Area Cities Are Late In Getting Housing Elements Certified, and YIMBY Groups Plan to Sue
Today, February 1, is the state's deadline for cities to have their Housing Elements — the planning documents that dictate overall housing construction goals which serve as contracts with the state — certified. And guess what! Hundreds of towns and cities have blown the deadline. Those of us...
Trick Dog Rings In 10 Years With a 'Museum' of Its Menu Artistry, and a Drive to Keep On Innovating
Even in a national landscape littered with creative cocktail bars, with a new-school cocktail culture that is now two decades old and spawning still newer schools, San Francisco's Trick Dog remains a singular thing, and place. The bar celebrated its 10th birthday a few weeks back, in a corner of...
NoPa Home Featured on ‘Hoarders’ Sells For $500K Over Asking, Despite Atrocious Conditions
A Lyon Street house that made for a very depressing segment on A&E’s Hoarders just sold for $1.2 million ($500,000 over its asking price), even though it still very much looked and smelled like a house that had been featured on Hoarders. The trainwreck A&E reality show Hoarders has...
Castro Theatre Gets Landmark Recommendation from City Hall, in Big Setback for Another Planet Entertainment
Trouble for Another Planet Entertainment, as the SF Historic Preservation Commission just recommended landmark designation protections for the Castro Theatre’s seats, at a six-hour meeting where both “Save the Seats” and “Change the Seats” factions turned out in force. More than a year into Another...
Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Hills Fire Damages Multiple Homes
This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]. PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or...
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
Breed Machine Politics Backfires at Tyre Nichols Vigil, As Mayor Gets Roundly Heckled
After a vocal critic of DA Brooke Jenkins was disinvited at the last minute from speaking at a Wednesday City Hall vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, the apparent stage-management attempt went wrong, and spurned activists shouted Breed down. This past weekend saw multiple Bay Area protests after the release of...
Homicide Under Investigation In SF's Little Hollywood Neighborhood
A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound, sitting in a parked car on Tuesday in the Little Hollywood section of the Bayview. Officers found the victim Tuesday morning at 7:21 a.m., as the SFPD announced today. The man was found in a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Hester Avenue.
Cable Car Derails in Nob Hill, Two Injured, And This May Have Been a Hit-And-Run
A Wednesday night cable car derailment appears to have left two Muni operators injured, and while details are scarce, the derailment may have been caused by a hit-and-run motorist. San Francisco cable cars are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, but these are not the kinds of headlines they want...
Humpday Headlines: Boy Bitten By Mountain Lion In San Mateo County
A young boy was bitten but only minorly injured Tuesday night by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, south of Half Moon Bay. The incident happened on Tunitas Creek Road around 6:50 p.m., and the boy is reportedly okay. [ABC 7]. Snowpack in the Sierra is currently deeper than...
Six Collisions Lead to 19-Car Pileup and Traffic Mess on Southbound 101 In SF
A traffic nightmare unfolded on southbound 101 in San Francisco Wednesday morning following an initial collision that snowballed into multiple collisions and a 19-car pileup. An alert went out from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid southbound 101 south of the Cesar Chavez offramp at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but by that point, traffic was already at a standstill. As Bay Area News Group reports, the first report of the incident came in at 6:49 a.m., though the cause of the initial crash is not clear.
Day Around the Bay: San Carlos Man Accused of Beheading His Child’s Mother in September Found Fit to Stand Trial
A San Carlos man, who was charged with brutally beheading his child's mother, Karina Castro, with a samurai sword in broad daylight in September, has been ruled competent to stand trial by a judge in San Mateo County. The ruling came after the man, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, underwent a court-ordered mental health evaluation and was found to understand the charges against him, which could bring him up to 26 years to life in prison. [Mercury News]
Thursday Morning What's Up: Pelosi Endorses Schiff For Senate
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has made a rare and early endorsement in a Democrat v. Democrat race, throwing her weight behind colleague Adam Schiff in the race for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. Schiff is currently one of only two formally announced candidates for the seat along with Katie Porter, but Rep. Barbara Lee has reportedly told donors she will run as well; the Schiff endorsement also came from 14 other California House Democrats. [KTVU]
