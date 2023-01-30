Kansas man killed in Oklahoma small plane crash

HOOKER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash in Texas County, Oklahoma, Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to a plane crash just south of County Rd B, approximately 10 miles northwest of Hooker, Oklahoma.

Investigators say a Cessna 172 went down in the area.

Officials say 46-year-old Victor Mendoza of Liberal, Kansas , was the only occupant, and he was pronounced dead in the crash.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.

