ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, OK

Kansas man killed in Oklahoma small plane crash

By Carina Branson, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ5rl_0kWboVBj00

HOOKER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash in Texas County, Oklahoma, Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to a plane crash just south of County Rd B, approximately 10 miles northwest of Hooker, Oklahoma.

Live: Several days of winter weather for Oklahoma

Investigators say a Cessna 172 went down in the area.

Officials say 46-year-old Victor Mendoza of Liberal, Kansas , was the only occupant, and he was pronounced dead in the crash.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
kscbnews.net

Seward County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees

On Friday, January 27th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office held its first-ever Employee Recognition Banquet. those in attendance enjoyed some wonderful food before the awards were handed out. Sheriff Gene Ward and Undersheriff Ryan Roehr recognized Kami Morris as the Records Staff of the Year, Melissa Campos as Detention Officer of the Year, and Jacob Pewthers as Deputy of the Year. Each recipient received a certificate and gifts as tokens of appreciation.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy