ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

ch
4d ago

Just makes older cars not required to meet that standard much more valuable. By 2035, California will look like Cuba.

Reply
4
Kenneth Hans Hansen Jr.
4d ago

I certainly hope if Republicans ever regain control of the Calif Legislature, they will revoke all the liberal bullschiff laws.

Reply
3
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 3, 2023

A proposed bill could eliminate marriage licenses, Idaho legislatures modify testimony ban for minors, a push for more career technical education funding, how federal officials are addressing the crisis of missing indigenous people and Mountain Home may soon have a new casino. It’s Friday, which means it's time for our...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Kansas is one of two states without a long COVID clinic

Long COVID clinics treat some of the lingering symptoms of the virus. Kansas and South Dakota are the only states in the country that don’t have long COVID clinics, which leaves people suffering from debilitating symptoms stranded. Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service reports. This article was originally...
KANSAS STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The push to make Emergency Medical Services 'essential' in Idaho, and why it matters

Last month on the second floor statehouse rotunda, about two dozen uniformed EMS personnel and leadership gathered among displays, handouts and $45 thousand dollar stretchers, all meant to grab the attention of lawmakers. Ada County’s Chief Paramedic, Shawn Rayne, was there. “Issues from funding to recruitment and retention of...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at school choice: Should public money go to private schools?

The debate over school choice is heating up in Idaho. Earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee introduced a proposal to repeal our state’s Blaine Amendment, which is a clause that bans public spending on religious schools. And last week conservative Idaho legislators released language for a bill that...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy