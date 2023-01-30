Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSET
3 people dead after fatal crash in Augusta County: VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Augusta County on Monday. According to VSP this was a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the...
Augusta Free Press
Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people
A Pennsylvania man driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County hit another vehicle head-on, and three people are dead as a result. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police. It’s not been determined yet how long the...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
q101online.com
Head on collision under investigation
Virginia State Police are trying to figure how or why a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County yesterday afternoon that triggered a fatal head-on collision. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened shortly after one o’clock near mile marker 208. The driver...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Sunday at 6:55 a.m. that took the life of one of the people involved. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided in the 1300 block of White Hill Road. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
WHSV
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 721 (Green Hill Rd) in Rockingham County. One person has been transported for treatment of serious injuries. At one...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
The university has not released the number, or identities, of the students involved in the crash, but says families have been notified.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
WHSV
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
lootpress.com
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities seek information on missing man last seen in Waynesboro
Update: Wednesday, 5:36 p.m. Matthew Corey Koplen has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Waynesboro area on Tuesday. Matthew Corey Koplen, 38, is...
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
theriver953.com
SCSO wanted fugitive has been apprehended
Shenandoah County Fugitive Jessie Lee Herald remained on the run for approximately two days before being apprehended by Shenandoah County Deputies Feb. 1. The New Market resident was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm according to the announcement from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Herald also faces...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
Comments / 0