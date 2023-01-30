ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Restaurant Week planned for Feb. 19-25

Get hungry, Fayetteville. A host of local restaurants will offer specials, deals, prix fixe meals, and more as part of Fayetteville Restaurant Week, coming up later this month. The week-long celebration of local eateries is organized by Experience Fayetteville, and is set for the week of Feb. 19-25. From the...
Banner installation addresses Arkansas anti-drag show bill

A new pop-up banner installation placed on buildings around Fayetteville and nearby cities was created to address concerns about new legislation making its way through the Arkansas general assembly this year. The banners, created by a community artist and a student in the University of Arkansas’ art program, popped up...
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week

Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
University of Arkansas closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather

The University of Arkansas will again close following a winter weather storm that led to icy roads and sidewalks across Fayetteville and the region. University officials said the Fayetteville campus will be closed Tuesday, Jan 31. The campus was also closed Monday because of the weather. The university’s IT services,...
Fayetteville Public Schools to continue online learning Friday

Fayetteville Public Schools will once again shift to online learning on Friday due to hazardous road conditions, officials this afternoon announced. Road conditions have been improving over the course of the day Thursday due to warming temperatures, but not quite enough to reassure school officials that it’s safe to return to class this week.
Razorbacks face ‘must-win’ road contest with Gamecocks

The term “must-win game” is usually reserved for opponents at the top or near the top of conference standings, but that’s not the case for the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Columbia. Coach Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are...
