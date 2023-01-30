Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Freedom’s Path’ opens in theaters this weekend
A movie filmed in and around Fayetteville will debut in 200 theaters across the country this weekend. The civil war-era film “Freedom’s Path” opens in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3 to coincide with the beginning of Black History Month. Locally, you can catch the film at AMC Fiesta Square in Fayetteville.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Restaurant Week planned for Feb. 19-25
Get hungry, Fayetteville. A host of local restaurants will offer specials, deals, prix fixe meals, and more as part of Fayetteville Restaurant Week, coming up later this month. The week-long celebration of local eateries is organized by Experience Fayetteville, and is set for the week of Feb. 19-25. From the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Gulley Park splash pad and new playground back on schedule in east Fayetteville
A six-year-old plan to add a splash pad in east Fayetteville is back on schedule. The City Council next week will consider a pair of contracts worth $1.3 million for the construction of a splash pad, a new playground, a pavilion and several other improvements at Gulley Park. The work...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Banner installation addresses Arkansas anti-drag show bill
A new pop-up banner installation placed on buildings around Fayetteville and nearby cities was created to address concerns about new legislation making its way through the Arkansas general assembly this year. The banners, created by a community artist and a student in the University of Arkansas’ art program, popped up...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather
The University of Arkansas will again close following a winter weather storm that led to icy roads and sidewalks across Fayetteville and the region. University officials said the Fayetteville campus will be closed Tuesday, Jan 31. The campus was also closed Monday because of the weather. The university’s IT services,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Public Schools to continue online learning Friday
Fayetteville Public Schools will once again shift to online learning on Friday due to hazardous road conditions, officials this afternoon announced. Road conditions have been improving over the course of the day Thursday due to warming temperatures, but not quite enough to reassure school officials that it’s safe to return to class this week.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Razorbacks face ‘must-win’ road contest with Gamecocks
The term “must-win game” is usually reserved for opponents at the top or near the top of conference standings, but that’s not the case for the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Columbia. Coach Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are...
Comments / 0