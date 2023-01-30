Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
abcnews4.com
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
abcnews4.com
16-year-old runaway missing from North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a missing runaway. Amauria Anderson, 16, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black Crocs, according to NCPD. Amauria is 5'5" and was last known to have red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts...
abcnews4.com
Homeless man charged with attacking homeowner with baseball bat in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after a homeowner in North Charleston reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Rivers Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
abcnews4.com
DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
abcnews4.com
Investigator describes finding Maggie Murdaugh's phone day after murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigator Dylan Hightower with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office testified in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Thursday. He knew Alex Murdaugh and was at the Murdaugh’s Moselle property the day after the murders- June 8, 2021. Investigator Hightower started off by saying it...
abcnews4.com
Deputies issue more than 50 citations, warnings in 1 day in Daniel Island, Wando area
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office received a number of complaints about dangerous drivers on Clements Ferry Road, deputies conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation. The operation targeted aggressive drivers in the Clements Ferry, SC-41 and Cainhoy areas of the county. In one day,...
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
abcnews4.com
Door opened to testimony on Alex Murdaugh's deep financial troubles
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the door was opened for testimony to reveal just how deep Alex Murdaugh's financial troubles go. He’s accused of stealing millions from clients, a secret the State says he kept to himself until it all came crashing down. The State’s trying...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County receives clean report in 2022 audit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Outside auditors Mauldin and Jenkins issued Berkeley County a "clean report" or "unmodified opinion" in a 2022 independent audit. The audit was presented to the County Council on Jan. 23, according to a press release. The report is the best possible opinion the county can receive, which has been received by the county for several consecutive years.
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
abccolumbia.com
Colleton man convicted of ex-girlfriend’s murder
HAMPTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A 38 year-old Colleton man who strangled his ex-girlfriend Anelia Simone Garvin in December 2018 was convicted of her killing. Authorities say Jarvise Terrell Jenkins was sentenced to 50 years in prison after attempting to set fire to the mobile home where Garvin lived with her grandfather and other relatives.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
