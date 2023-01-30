Read full article on original website
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
ideastream.org
Mass transit advocates call for Cuyahoga County leaders to get on the bus
Cuyahoga County's elected officials and leaders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are being challenged to rely only on public transit for a week starting Saturday. The challenge was presented by members of Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) to Greater Cleveland RTA board members at its Tuesday meeting, and...
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
Group cashing in on Cleveland police reform — how taxpayers are impacted
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has found people cashing in big time while overseeing reform in the Cleveland Police Department.
Residents, City Councilmembers Decry Uninhabitable Conditions of Shaker Square Apartments
Those involved called for renewed efforts to hold out-of-state landlords accountable
Parma Heights building’s sale displaces cherished daycare; city leaders and parents worried
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The recent sale of The Heritage Building is forcing longtime tenant Cub House Child Care Center to leave the Pearl Road building. The popular daycare facility has less than a month to find a new home.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
Is the lower Cuyahoga the best spot for urban kayaking? Make yourself heard
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga River has become a hotspot for urban kayakers and now is the time to let the rest of the world know about it. A USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll is asking the public to select the top urban kayaking spot in the country, and the lower Cuyahoga is one of 20 river sections vying for the distinction.
‘Angry, nervous’: Woman targeted in carjacking outside Ohio senior living center
71-year old-Rosa Jimenez says she has been looking over her shoulder since being the target of a frightening carjacking in Garfield Heights late Saturday afternoon.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
No shots exchanged, but ‘Hamilton’ tickets stolen: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft, trespassing, suspicion: Rolling Hills Drive. A resident reported Jan. 27 that sometime in November, someone apparently stole tickets to the stage musical “Hamilton” from her mailbox. She had no suspects in mind, but said she had received an empty envelope from Playhouse Square, and upon further review, found it had been ripped open.
Cleveland Heights community frustrated by postal issues
Postal problems continue to frustrate residents in one Northeast Ohio community.
Airbnb your backyard: private dog park rentals are taking off in Cleveland area
CLEVELAND, Ohio—When it comes to making money off your underutilized space, the latest trend isn’t for humans -- but for dogs. Sniffspot is an online platform for individuals to offer up their backyards or other outdoor spaces to humans who rent them on an hourly basis for the benefit of their canine companions.
Middleburg Heights to replace traffic signal poles
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council approved legislation at its Jan. 10 meeting to begin engineering work in advance of the anticipated summer replacement of traffic signal support poles. The Streets Committee had discussed at length an engineering services proposal the previous evening. One support pole toppled in 2021 and...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
It’s really simple to become a nerd: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, that was fun. The annual Medina County Local History Fair is always a great event and so interesting. This year, there were 17 local historical societies, groups and sites and the Medina County District Library counted 160 people attending the four-hour event.
