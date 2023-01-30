ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

ideastream.org

Mass transit advocates call for Cuyahoga County leaders to get on the bus

Cuyahoga County's elected officials and leaders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are being challenged to rely only on public transit for a week starting Saturday. The challenge was presented by members of Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) to Greater Cleveland RTA board members at its Tuesday meeting, and...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023

AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights to replace traffic signal poles

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council approved legislation at its Jan. 10 meeting to begin engineering work in advance of the anticipated summer replacement of traffic signal support poles. The Streets Committee had discussed at length an engineering services proposal the previous evening. One support pole toppled in 2021 and...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

