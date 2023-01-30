ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Cleveland.com

Historical women coming to Strongsville Community Theatre: Talk of the Towns

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Announcing Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sojourner Truth, Hedda Hopper, Louella Parsons, all “live and in person” at the Strongsville Community Theatre (SCT). OK, so you know they cannot actually be live or in person, but SCT’s Women in History presentation is the next best thing. These amazing women will be reborn, respected and reflected on in two special productions.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

North Collinwood’s LaSalle Theatre goes up for sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Shores Development Corp. is testing the market by listing the LaSalle Theatre for sale in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. NSDC announced this week that it plans to sell the 19,000-square-foot renovated theatre at 823 E. 185th St., which was acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023

AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

DeWine brings good news in visit to Lakewood High School

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood High School staff, students and administrators were aflutter yesterday during a visit from Gov. Mike DeWine. “At the end of last week, we received a call from the governor’s office saying that he wanted to do a press conference about the fourth round of safety grants,” Lakewood City Schools Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki said.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

West Creek Conservancy seeks volunteers for 2023 season

PARMA, Ohio -- Volunteerism is the lifeblood of the West Creek Conservancy, which is currently in the process of bringing the Stearns Native Nursery to fruition. The nonprofit is hosting an open house and one-mile hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Stearns Native Nursery, 7000 Randolph Road in Parma.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

How John Adams went from drummer to hero for Cleveland and the Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A city picks its heroes in peculiar ways. It could be a ballplayer, a politician, a mobster or an actor. Cleveland picked a drummer, John Adams. For nearly 50 years Adams showed up at the ballpark, Municipal Stadium or Progressive Field, to bang his bass drum for the Indians and the Guardians. He’d sit in the bleachers and pound away, trying to awaken a rally in the hometown team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

1920s Shaker Heights mansion asks $2.85M: House of the Week

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When asked to describe the neoclassical-style, stately columned mansion at 19000 S. Park Blvd., Howard Hanna broker Ernie Cahoon doesn’t hold back. “Just spectacular,” says Cahoon, who shares the $2.85 million listing with Chris Jurcisin. “The extraordinary quality, meticulous updates and thoughtful custom designs make this luxurious home tremendously special and unique.”
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

