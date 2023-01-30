Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
Historical women coming to Strongsville Community Theatre: Talk of the Towns
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Announcing Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sojourner Truth, Hedda Hopper, Louella Parsons, all “live and in person” at the Strongsville Community Theatre (SCT). OK, so you know they cannot actually be live or in person, but SCT’s Women in History presentation is the next best thing. These amazing women will be reborn, respected and reflected on in two special productions.
North Collinwood’s LaSalle Theatre goes up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Shores Development Corp. is testing the market by listing the LaSalle Theatre for sale in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. NSDC announced this week that it plans to sell the 19,000-square-foot renovated theatre at 823 E. 185th St., which was acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2009.
Airbnb your backyard: private dog park rentals are taking off in Cleveland area
CLEVELAND, Ohio—When it comes to making money off your underutilized space, the latest trend isn’t for humans -- but for dogs. Sniffspot is an online platform for individuals to offer up their backyards or other outdoor spaces to humans who rent them on an hourly basis for the benefit of their canine companions.
Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
Cleveland International Film Festival unveils theme for 47th edition: ‘Look Closer’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading into its 47th year, the Cleveland International Film Festival is inviting festivalgoers to “seek out connections to diverse cultures and perspectives.” That’s why organizers have chosen “Look Closer” as the theme for the 2023 festival, scheduled for March 22-April 1. CIFF...
It’s really simple to become a nerd: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, that was fun. The annual Medina County Local History Fair is always a great event and so interesting. This year, there were 17 local historical societies, groups and sites and the Medina County District Library counted 160 people attending the four-hour event.
DeWine brings good news in visit to Lakewood High School
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood High School staff, students and administrators were aflutter yesterday during a visit from Gov. Mike DeWine. “At the end of last week, we received a call from the governor’s office saying that he wanted to do a press conference about the fourth round of safety grants,” Lakewood City Schools Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki said.
West Creek Conservancy seeks volunteers for 2023 season
PARMA, Ohio -- Volunteerism is the lifeblood of the West Creek Conservancy, which is currently in the process of bringing the Stearns Native Nursery to fruition. The nonprofit is hosting an open house and one-mile hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Stearns Native Nursery, 7000 Randolph Road in Parma.
How John Adams went from drummer to hero for Cleveland and the Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A city picks its heroes in peculiar ways. It could be a ballplayer, a politician, a mobster or an actor. Cleveland picked a drummer, John Adams. For nearly 50 years Adams showed up at the ballpark, Municipal Stadium or Progressive Field, to bang his bass drum for the Indians and the Guardians. He’d sit in the bleachers and pound away, trying to awaken a rally in the hometown team.
Royal Park Fine Wines to hold first tasting of 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Royal Park Fine Wines is holding its first tasting of the year Saturday, Feb. 11. The tasting, which is 3 to 5 p.m., will be guided by sommelier Mike Frantz of Banfi Vintners of Montalcino, Italy. Six wines will be poured:. • Rosa Regale Brachetto d’Aqui...
Is the lower Cuyahoga the best spot for urban kayaking? Make yourself heard
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga River has become a hotspot for urban kayakers and now is the time to let the rest of the world know about it. A USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll is asking the public to select the top urban kayaking spot in the country, and the lower Cuyahoga is one of 20 river sections vying for the distinction.
Parma Heights building’s sale displaces cherished daycare; city leaders and parents worried
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The recent sale of The Heritage Building is forcing longtime tenant Cub House Child Care Center to leave the Pearl Road building. The popular daycare facility has less than a month to find a new home.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
World War II veteran George Louis celebrates 100 years: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- When George Louis fought his way through France and Germany in World War II, he had one thought in mind -- doing his job and getting home. That job, he said, “was building bridges so the troops could cross the rivers. We were all over Europe.”
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
1920s Shaker Heights mansion asks $2.85M: House of the Week
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When asked to describe the neoclassical-style, stately columned mansion at 19000 S. Park Blvd., Howard Hanna broker Ernie Cahoon doesn’t hold back. “Just spectacular,” says Cahoon, who shares the $2.85 million listing with Chris Jurcisin. “The extraordinary quality, meticulous updates and thoughtful custom designs make this luxurious home tremendously special and unique.”
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1