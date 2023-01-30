CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga River has become a hotspot for urban kayakers and now is the time to let the rest of the world know about it. A USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll is asking the public to select the top urban kayaking spot in the country, and the lower Cuyahoga is one of 20 river sections vying for the distinction.

