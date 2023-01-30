Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Alphabet — Shares declined more than 3% after Google-parent Alphabet missed analyst expectations in its latest earnings report. Alphabet earned $1.05 per share, lower than the expected earnings of $1.18 per share, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. It posted revenue of $76.05 billion, less than the forecasted $76.53 billion.

13 HOURS AGO